Prime bags Central American Masters sprint double

Martin Prime captured the Men’s 60-64 sprint double at the Central American Masters Athletics Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, last month.
Prime, the lone Trinidad and Tobago athlete at the Championships, dominated his rivals in the 100 metres dash. He stopped the clock at 13.14 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Costa Rica’s Luis Bedoya, the runner-up in 13.39.
Prime was even more dominant in the 200m event. The T&T sprinter struck gold with a 27.30 seconds, clocking more than two seconds faster than silver medallist Leonel Rodriguez. The Panamanian athlete got to the line in 29.66.
Prime also competed in the 400m event, bagging bronze in one minute, 03.41 seconds. Bedoya emerged victorious in 1:01.20. Guatemala’s Angel Diaz clocked 1:02.10 to secure silver.