Primus gets T&T call-up

(Deccan Herald/India)
It’s been a glorious few days for Robert Primus, the stuff dreams are made of. He is floating on a cloud.
On Monday, playing the BDFA Super Division match for FC Bengaluru United, the tall centre-back scored against their title rivals Bengaluru FC ‘B’ to set his team up for a 3-2 win, shifting the balance of the league in their favour.
Three days later, he scored the goal that gave the team their first silverware in their three-year history. Amid all this, he also earned a call-back to the Trinidad and Tobago national team.
“I feel good. I came in for the last five games so, it felt good to come in and make my presence (felt) for the team,” he said on Thursday before shifting the focus of conversation to the national team call-up.
“It’s an honour to represent your country. I’ve been there in the past but for a while I haven’t been—like 6-7 years. So it feels good to get the call back for the World Cup qualifier and try to help my country qualify.”
Primus, who turned out for Churchill Brothers last season before shifting to FCBU, ahead of the I-League qualifier at the end of last year, last played for Trinidad and Tobago in 2013 in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.
“I will leave on March 17, the games are on March 25 (Guyana) and 28 (Puerto Rico),” he said.
It’s not very often you see a player playing in the 2nd Division league club—essentially the third division of Indian football—get a national team call-up.
Primus understands that but is happy that his choice to move down a division has paid off with performances on the field.
“(The performance at the club has helped) for sure, we train hard and every day we put in the work. (Moving from Churchill) was all based on timing. There was a lockdown and football was not happening. I got the call from the coaches to play the 2nd Division and I didn’t hesitate. I know this is second division but we are training like at the top level. The coaches really push us and I’m fit,” he said.