Primus, Plaza join India’s Aizawl FC

Defender Robert Primus has joined Aizawl FC, an Indian I-League (second tier) club.
There, Primus will join 34-year-old Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza, who transfers in from Delhi FC, another Indian club.
The pair previously played together at Trinidad and Tobago Pro league club San Juan Jabloteh and at Indian club Churchill Brothers.
Centre-back Primus, 31, hails from Morvant and represented Trinidad and Tobago at the FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup. Primus is with his fifth Indian football club, having also played with clubs in Kazakhstan and Belarus. Primus last represented T&T in 2021 during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Yesterday, the club announced his signing.
“We are delighted to announce the signing of our new defender Robert Primus,” Aizawl stated on its website.
The evergreen Plaza has played at six Indian clubs, including multiple times with a few.
In addition to Jabloteh, he has also played with T&T Pro League clubs Central FC and La Horquetta Rangers, and also with clubs in Vietnam, Belgium and El Salvador.