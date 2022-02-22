Primus, Plaza join India’s Aizawl FC

Robert Primus

LINKING UP AGAIN WITH WILLIS PLAZA: Robert Primus

Defender Robert Primus has joined Aizawl FC, an Indian I-League (second tier) club.

There, Primus will join 34-year-old Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza, who transfers in from Delhi FC, another Indian club.

The pair previously played together at Trinidad and Tobago Pro league club San Juan Jabloteh and at Indian club Churchill Brothers.

Centre-back Primus, 31, hails from Morvant and represented Trinidad and Tobago at the FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup. Primus is with his fifth Indian football club, having also played with clubs in Kazakhstan and Belarus. Primus last represented T&T in 2021 during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Yesterday, the club announced his signing.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of our new defender Robert Primus,” Aizawl stated on its website.

The evergreen Plaza has played at six Indian clubs, including multiple times with a few.

In addition to Jabloteh, he has also played with T&T Pro League clubs Central FC and La Horquetta Rangers, and also with clubs in Vietnam, Belgium and El Salvador.

SENDING A MESSAGE

SENDING A MESSAGE

With the selection of the West Indies squad for the first Test against England announced yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes is sending a message to the players that good performances in the domestic competitions will be rewarded.

Phillip excited about Test squad pick

Phillip excited about Test squad pick

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip is excited by the opportunity to express himself in the Test arena and said that being selected in the 13-man squad for the first Test against England was just a step towards that.

T&T boys sweep Bermuda in ‘Worlds’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys were in tremendous form when the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition continued yesterday in El Salvador.

After being edged 2-1 by Dominican Republic when the competition began the day before, the 14 & under trio marched past Bermuda 3-0 to conclude their campaign in the round-robin stage.

Walsh: Women’s World Cup team the complete package

Walsh: Women’s World Cup team the complete package

With the West Indies women 15-member squad selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, head coach Courtney Walsh believes they have the best combination possible to compete in the pinnacle women’s cricket event.

‘Queen Quanda’ among top intercepts

‘Queen Quanda’ among top intercepts

HER CELTIC DRAGONS team might be struggling but Shaquanda Greene-Noel is already making a name for herself in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.

Defender Greene-Noel is having a first season as a professional in the English League, alongside her Trinidad and Tobago team-mate Jameela Mc Carthy, who plays for the high-flying Saracens Mavericks.

