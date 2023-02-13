GABRIELLA PRINCE and Madison Khan earned the two remaining places on the national Under-14 female team for the World Junior Tennis Competition Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Prince won all three matches and Khan notched two victories, while Zahra Shamsi, Naomi Mohammed and Shiloh Walker had one win each in the three-day trials,
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith was supposed to compete in the straight round-robin event, but she was allowed to play her matches earlier in the week because she left last week Thursday participate in a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) tournament in Guatemala.
The top-ranked player expectedly won all her matches and will play alongside Prince and Khan in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for “Worlds” in the first week of next week month.
Only the winning teams from this tournament will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in mid-April for two places each into the main draw in the second half of the year.
After being on a bye during the morning session, Prince scored a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Shamsi, the player she had beaten for the under-12 crown in the Catch National Junior Championships in 2019, to conclude her campaign Sunday.
The B division champ of the 2021 Chetwynd Club Tournament began the weekend by taking down Khan 6-2, 6-2 on Friday night, and she went on to defeat Mohammed 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 and Walker 6-3, 6-4 the day after. Prince had lost 6-2, 7-5 last week Monday to Campbell-Smith, who went on to deny Khan 6-3, 6-2 the following day.
Khan won her last three matches in the trials in straight sets, as she halted Walker 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday morning, and Shamsi, by the same score, and Mohammed 6-3, 6-0 the day after.
Shamsi was expected to make the team, but she may not have been at a best after coming down with the ‘flu and being forced to default her match to Campbell-Smith in the middle of last week.
The winner of the under-14 title in the RBC Junior Tournament in mid-December only beat Walker (7-5, 6-4), and in addition to going down to the eventual top three she also lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 for Mohammed.
Walker’s only triumph was 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Mohammed.
In the boys’ equivalent trials contested simultaneously, Nirav Dougdeen played unbeaten from five matches, while Connor Carrington and Tobagonian Gabriel De Noon had four and two wins, respectively, to earn the other two places on the team.