Aaron Prince

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago middleweight Aaron Prince, right, at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, last November.

AARON PRINCE explosively reached the semi-final of the middleweight class with a knockout victory on Saturday night over Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Veteran Prince, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year at age 35, will today face highly-rated 19-year-old American Iseni Arjan for a place in the middleweight division gold medal round.

However, there was no such luck for bantamweight Shawn Anthony Joseph and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin, who both fell to similar defeats, having their contests stopped.

Meanwhile, Prince was mainly counter-attacking against a bigger opponent when he landed a right flush on the jaw, stopping Alvarez. Not known for having knockout power, Prince had already been warned for slapping and also for keeping his head too low when he caught the Paraguayan with a counter right, flush on the jaw, sending his opponent to the canvas with a minute and 20 seconds left in the first round. That explosively ended the fight.

Meanwhile, today’s opponent Argan is coming off of a very tough quarter-final where he barely held on for a split decision win over tough Mexican Rogelio Romero. Billed as a future Olympian, Arjan is a promising fighter, who won his division at the 2021 USA Boxing National Championships and is also a five-time United States national youth champion. He is ranked #1 Elite male boxer in the USA, 176-pound division.

There was not much luck for Joseph, who was stopped by Brazilian Gabriel De Nascomento. Joseph had fought at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where he lost a controversial split decision.

After some initial success against De Nascomento on Saturday night, the very promising Joseph, 26, seemed to run out of steam against the heavy punching Brazilian. De Nascomento’s corner was heard repeatedly shouting “He can’t take the big shots”. With Joseph no longer throwing punches, the referee stopped the contest with six seconds left in the third round.

The referee also intervened and stopped the contest as Fermin was getting beaten up by Cuban Herich Ruiz Cordoba, a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships.

Although backing away from the bigger man throughout the fight, Fermin was competitive until the Cuban started to rip heavy body punches, which hurt the 38-year-old veteran, causing the referee to issue two standing eight counts before stopping the fight midway through the second round.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WONDERFUL WINDIES

WONDERFUL WINDIES

Buoyant West Indies needed all of 90 minutes yesterday as they crushed England by ten wickets inside four days to capture the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy series.

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

It has been confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace has suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, which began on Friday.

Star shooter Wallace suffered the serious injury while playing for New South Wales (NSW) Swifts as they started their Super Netball title defence with a 57-55 loss to local rivals Giants. The match was a repeat of the 2021 season grand final, which was won by the Swifts.

Cariah leads QPCC to fifth straight Sunday League win

Yannic Cariah stepped up to the plate yesterday for Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s first team, grabbing five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 50 to guide the Port of Spain club to another dominant victory in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League.

World Cup lifeline for Windies Women

Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefitted from South Africa’s thrilling victory over India, yesterday, to make the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Meg Lanning’s Australia, who finished the group campaign with a perfect 7-0 record, had already secured their place in the last four.

Under-17s battle at NCC today

Under-17s battle at NCC today

The Price Club Under-17 Youth Tournament bowls off today with East Zone up against Central Zone in the feature match of Group A at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

The opening match will be preceded by a short opening ceremony.

The Under-17 tourney is the third youth competition put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) since the resumption of team sports in February.

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic laser-class sailor Andrew Lewis has retired from competitive sailing after a career that spanned two decades. However, he remains committed to helping the development of the country’s next generation of sailors.

The 33-year-old Lewis, who represented T&T at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, announced his retirement earlier this month and also revealed that he has taken up a position coaching the Canada National Team.