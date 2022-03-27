AARON PRINCE explosively reached the semi-final of the middleweight class with a knockout victory on Saturday night over Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Veteran Prince, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year at age 35, will today face highly-rated 19-year-old American Iseni Arjan for a place in the middleweight division gold medal round.
However, there was no such luck for bantamweight Shawn Anthony Joseph and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin, who both fell to similar defeats, having their contests stopped.
Meanwhile, Prince was mainly counter-attacking against a bigger opponent when he landed a right flush on the jaw, stopping Alvarez. Not known for having knockout power, Prince had already been warned for slapping and also for keeping his head too low when he caught the Paraguayan with a counter right, flush on the jaw, sending his opponent to the canvas with a minute and 20 seconds left in the first round. That explosively ended the fight.
Meanwhile, today’s opponent Argan is coming off of a very tough quarter-final where he barely held on for a split decision win over tough Mexican Rogelio Romero. Billed as a future Olympian, Arjan is a promising fighter, who won his division at the 2021 USA Boxing National Championships and is also a five-time United States national youth champion. He is ranked #1 Elite male boxer in the USA, 176-pound division.
There was not much luck for Joseph, who was stopped by Brazilian Gabriel De Nascomento. Joseph had fought at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where he lost a controversial split decision.
After some initial success against De Nascomento on Saturday night, the very promising Joseph, 26, seemed to run out of steam against the heavy punching Brazilian. De Nascomento’s corner was heard repeatedly shouting “He can’t take the big shots”. With Joseph no longer throwing punches, the referee stopped the contest with six seconds left in the third round.
The referee also intervened and stopped the contest as Fermin was getting beaten up by Cuban Herich Ruiz Cordoba, a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships.
Although backing away from the bigger man throughout the fight, Fermin was competitive until the Cuban started to rip heavy body punches, which hurt the 38-year-old veteran, causing the referee to issue two standing eight counts before stopping the fight midway through the second round.