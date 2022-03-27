It has been confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace has suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, which began on Friday.

Star shooter Wallace suffered the serious injury while playing for New South Wales (NSW) Swifts as they started their Super Netball title defence with a 57-55 loss to local rivals Giants. The match was a repeat of the 2021 season grand final, which was won by the Swifts.