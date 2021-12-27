CROWN PRINCE just held off fast-finishing stable companion Soca Harmony as the Lotto Plus St James/St Ann’s Stakes concluded in pulsating fashion yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The 3/5 favourite, who had battled neck-and-neck with 20/1 shot Alpha Centauri for most of the 1,350-metre trip, just held on to win the second feature of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB)-sponsored Boxing Day holiday card by a short-head.
Alpha Centauri, taking two kilos overweight, finished three lengths behind the John O’Brien-trained duo in the Grade Two event for West Indian-bred two-year-olds, and Blue Agave rounded out the top four, a further 1 1/2 lengths adrift.
Smoking Heels, half-sister of Patta Patta, who placed third in the Trinidad Derby Stakes less than three weeks ago, ended up at the rear of the field in the fourth event of the eight-race card.
The final time of 1:24.47 seconds was quite decent, considering the fact that all eight runners were facing the starter for the time as it was the only event for the ‘babes” for the season. This was because the sport was shut down from late April until late October because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The St Ann’s Stakes (for fillies) and the St James Stakes (for colts and geldings) were contested separately since then inaugurated in 1972 until they were combined last year.
Blue Agave is a son of Blue Tequila, who won the “St Anns” in 2014, the year after Soca Rhapsody had prevailed in the same event. Her foal Soca Harmony is a full sister of Soca Symphony, who placed fourth in the Derby on December 11 after winning the first four starts of her career.
Crown Prince is a full brother of Derby winner Stroke Of Luck, who was declared to make his turf debut yesterday, but was scratched when the sixth event was switched to the main course because of a water-logged inner track.
Like his sibling, the chestnut is owned by his breeder Rajendra Maharajh and the man behind Raroma Stable collected $20,000 for yesterday’s triumph.
O’Brien, who won the “St James” an incredible 11 times and the “St Ann’s” on six occasions, including the last four editions, has now taken the combined race both times as he saddled Super Bird last year.
Champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh, who won the St James Stakes twice and prevailed aboard Bella Riva in the final “St Ann’s” two years ago, guided Crown Prince to victory yesterday.
Stewards Cup winner Affirmative, a half-brother of Super Bird, completed the prestigious open Grade One double by winning the day’s feature, the NLCB Gold Cup, penultimate event of the 13th and final round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season. (See Back Page)
The new season commences next week Saturday after this Saturday’s traditional New Year’s Day card was postponed for the first time because of challenges related to the pandemic.