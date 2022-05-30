THE unbeaten Crown Prince expectedly won the opening leg of the Triple Crown to complete a hat-trick of victories when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After battling neck-and-neck with Soca Harmony until about mid-stretch, the ½ favourite pulled away to prevail by 3 ½ lengths in the Guineas, sixth event of the eight-race Indian Arrival Day holiday card.
Princess Aruna finished in another county, 12 ¾ lengths adrift, as the early leader battled back to deny Top Of The Game third place by a length in the 1,800-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
There were just five runners in the Grade I contest and Magical World ended up trailing the field, another 11 ¼ lengths back.
The Shaffique Khan-trained Top Of The Game was the only horse in the $64,000 contest which did not hail from the barn of John O’Brien.
The champion trainer has now won the Guineas eight times as a trainer after doing the trick as an owner way back in 1986 at Union Park, Marabella, with Sky Rocket, who went on to sweep the Triple Crown.
Crown Prince seems destined to become only the fifth horse to complete this treasured feat since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
Glenn Mendez trained the first two, Carnival Messiah (2001) and Top Of The Class (2003), but the last two Triple Crown winners–Momentum2014) and Wise Guy (2020)–have come from O’Brien’s stable.
The “Midsummer” is usually contested on Emancipation Day (August 1), and the Derby, on Republic Day (September 24).
Soca Harmony has finished runner-up in five of her six career starts, including the three times she faced Crown Prince, the least experience horse in yesterday’s field.
This son of J’ouvert went into the Guineas with victories St James/St Ann’s Stakes to end last season and the Royal Colours Classic, also over 1,350 metres, six weeks ago.
Crown Prince is a full brother of Stroke Of Luck, winner of the last Triple Crown race, the Derby, in the middle of December.
Both horses were bred by Rajendra Maharajh at the powerful Poon Tip Stud Farm in Santa Cruz and race in his Raroma Stable colours.
Brian Boodramsingh, who piloted Stroke Of Luck in the Derby, has been aboard Crown Prince in all three career starts.
After failing to find winners’ enclosure with his first four mounts yesterday, the champion jockey struck gold with his final three.
Boodramsingh got the ball rolling just before the Guineas when Fulfill slammed a bunch of 25 & lower rated horses by 6 ¼ lengths in a 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap to turn in his maidens’ certificate in style on the 21st attempt.
The 8/1 shot is owned by Michelle Bernard-Roberts and trained by her husband Chester.
And after sitting out the race after the Gauineas, Boodramsingh completed his hat-trick when Game Changer just got up to edge his cousin Jovika Boodramsingh and Manos Ariba by a head in the 1,100-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses.
It was the third victory in the last four starts for the 5/2 favourite, who is owned by Pegasus Racing and trained by O’Brien.
Manos Ariba placed second for the fourth straight time and has finished in the top two in her last seven starts.
Racing continues in Arima on June 20 with the Labour Day holiday card.