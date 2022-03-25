Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.
A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.
Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.
A bronze medallist in the heavyweight class at the Tokyo Olympics, Texiera was moving up in weight, but looked far too fit and slick for Paul. The 25-year-old made Paul miss a lot when taking the first round.
Paul began the second round aggressively, pinned Texiera to the ropes early and forced the referee to issue an early standing eight count. Covering up on the ropes as if waiting for Paul to tire out, the Brazilian was clearly unhurt and sarcastically shook his head. Paul did not press home the advantage, leaving the second round to end more even that it began.
Paul tried to be aggressive in the third, but the Brazilian, went on his bicycle, winning the round with a regular stream of jabs. He also forced the Trinidadian to miss a lot, changing angles regularly, and forcing Paul to reset every time he looked to throw punches.
The judges all agreed the Brazilian won the fight, leaving Paul frustrated and hands akimbo, as he left the Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo.
Likewise, lightweight Donnell Phillip was no match for Canadian Jonathan Borget and took a couple of standing eight counts on the way to a unanimous decision defeat, also on Thursday’s opening day.
Meanwhile, Prince, Fermin and Anthony Joseph all got byes straight to the quarter-final phase because their division had few fighters entered.
Fermin has a very tough task against Cuban Herich Ruiz Cordoba, a bronze medallist at the recent World Championship where Paul also won bronze.
Today, Prince faces Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez, both fighters getting first-round byes. T&T bantamweight Joseph is also in action today against the winner of the bout between Brazilian Gabriel De Nascomento and Guatemalan Alejandro Castro.