Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.