Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.

A bronze medallist in the heavyweight class at the Tokyo Olympics, Texiera was moving up in weight, but looked far too fit and slick for Paul. The 25-year-old made Paul miss a lot when taking the first round.

Paul began the second round aggressively, pinned Texiera to the ropes early and forced the referee to issue an early standing eight count. Covering up on the ropes as if waiting for Paul to tire out, the Brazilian was clearly unhurt and sarcastically shook his head. Paul did not press home the advantage, leaving the second round to end more even that it began.

Paul tried to be aggressive in the third, but the Brazilian, went on his bicycle, winning the round with a regular stream of jabs. He also forced the Trinidadian to miss a lot, changing angles regularly, and forcing Paul to reset every time he looked to throw punches.

The judges all agreed the Brazilian won the fight, leaving Paul frustrated and hands akimbo, as he left the Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo.

Likewise, lightweight Donnell Phillip was no match for Canadian Jonathan Borget and took a couple of standing eight counts on the way to a unanimous decision defeat, also on Thursday’s opening day.

Meanwhile, Prince, Fermin and Anthony Joseph all got byes straight to the quarter-final phase because their division had few fighters entered.

Fermin has a very tough task against Cuban Herich Ruiz Cordoba, a bronze medallist at the recent World Championship where Paul also won bronze.

Today, Prince faces Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez, both fighters getting first-round byes. T&T bantamweight Joseph is also in action today against the winner of the bout between Brazilian Gabriel De Nascomento and Guatemalan Alejandro Castro.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and long jumper Tyra Gittens are the favourites for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

The 59th edition of the gala event, entitled “A Journey Beyond Hope” and comes off tonight via a televised production on CNC3 from 7.30 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on that station’s website.

Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.

Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

SLIM LEAD

SLIM LEAD

The West Indies tail wagged in a similar way that England’s did on the first evening as the hosts earned themselves a 28-run advantage when closing day two of the third Test, yesterday, on 232-8.

England had reduced the West Indies to 95 for six after a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-48) after lunch, but as the pitch began to flatten out, Joshua Da Silva (54no) first added 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (28) and then an unbroken 55 for the ninth with Kemar Roach (25no) to see the home side beyond England’s score.

Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.

Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.