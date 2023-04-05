GABRIELLA PRINCE produced a major upset while Josiah Hills just failed to reach two singles finals in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Prince stunned Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 10/6 to advance to the 14 & under final, after comfortably losing their last few meetings, including their clash in the national age-group trials last month.
Prince has been relatively quiet since winning the 12 & under title in this competition and beating Campbell-Smith for the B class crown in the Chetwynd Club Tournament during a very successful 2021 season.
Madison Khan, who played alongside the two in the World Junior Competition last month in the Dominican Republic, defeated Naomi Mohammed 6-4, 6-4 for the other place in today’s title match.
Makeda Bain and Campbell-Smith’s sister, Abba, was also in the draw, but the 12 & under finalists were eliminated in the quarter-finals. Bain, who won the 10 & under crown when the tournament was last staged two years ago, lost 6-2, 6-1 to Em-Miryam, while Mohammed was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Abba.
Cyra Ramcharan was also involved in both divisions, but she only managed one game from Khan in the older age-group quarters, and failed to trouble the scorer against Abba in the 12 & under semis. Her sister Suri was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by the Tobagonian Bain in their battle for the other place in today’s title match.
Hills, who captured the 10 & under crown four years ago before he had turned seven, defeated Connor Carrington 6-2, 6-3 to reach the 14 & under final, but just failed to make it to the title match in his age-group when he was edged 6-4, 5-7, 10/6 by Oliver Harrigan.
Jack Brown marched past Sebastian Plimmer 6-1, 6-1 in the other 12 & under semi, while Nirav Dougeeen booked his place in the 14 & under title, 6-4, 6-3 over Brian Harricharan.
And in the boys’ 10 & under semis, Ryan Steuart dismissed Fabian Dates 4-0, 4-2 and Djalminha Lewis was a 5-3, 5-2 winner over Bain’s brother Malik.
The finals begin at 9 a.m. today and the other three divisions—16, 18 and 21 & over—will be contested from Easter Monday.