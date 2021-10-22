Prince heads T&T quintet for World Champs

Olympian Aaron Prince leads a five-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing team at the AIBA World Championship, which begins on Monday and runs until November 8 in the Serbia capital city of Belgrade.
Besides Prince, the T&T team includes Rio Olympian, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul as well as prospects Blessing Waldropt (light-welterweight), Anthony Joseph (lightweight) and Donnell Phillips (featherweight).
Two coaches, Rawlson Dopwell and Reynold Cox, will be in charge of the contingent. Also making the trip will be international referee/judge James Beckles and Ria Ramnarine—a former women’s champion, who is now an employee of AIBA, the governing body of world amateur boxing.
A record 600 boxers, representing 105 national federations, are entered to compete. This Championship will be historic for amateur boxing, in that it would be the first time that prize money would be given to winners, alongside their medals. A gold medal will be worth US$100,000, a silver US$50,000 and a bronze $25,000.
Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association president Cecil Forde revealed that Anthony Guy, father of national female boxer Tianna Guy, had been instrumental in working alongside his executive in securing much needed sponsorship.
Forde was deeply appreciative of the companies that stepped forward to help the boxing contingent at a time when Covid-19 and financial activities made some reluctant to contribute.
“We sincerely thank the management and staff of Lall and Company Custom Brokers,” Forde said. “Dockside Food Company, Tradewinds Travel, Jo Sing Limited, The Comptroller of Customs Aviation Business Ltd, Mr Navin Madoo.”
The assistance of these companies and individuals have helped boxers in several of their programmes noted Forde. He also revealed that several promising boxers have been able to enter a four-month live-in camp that would end in January 2022. The camps are part of a four-year development plan that ends an Olympic cycle.
“The TTBA have selected six of our most promising young athletes who would be moving into the senior ranks. They have been performing most creditably from schoolboys/girls/juniors and youth. They are Anthony Joseph, Juan Rodriguez, Nickel Joseph, Nyrell Hosein, Blessing Waldrop and Donnell Phillips,” Forde revealed.
The local amateur boxing boss said the camp is essential to compensate for preparation time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have now lost a full year in our preparation,” explained Forde. “Our goal is for a year-round camp. While in camp the athletes would receive a stipend of $1,000 per month, accommodation, meals. These athletes will be competing as regularly as possible, regionally and internationally.”
Coaches involved in the development camps are current national coaches Cox, Dopwell, as well as top former professional boxers Kirt Sinnette and Ulric Johnson. Orlando Griffith will handle strength and conditioning while Dr Marisa Nimrod will provide medical services.