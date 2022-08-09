Prince nets hat-trick, moves to 18 this season

Aaliyah Prince

IN-FORM: T&T’s Aaliyah Prince warms up prior to facing Spain in the Women’s Futsal Group D match, at the 2018 Youth Olympics, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. --Photo: Kevin C Cox/FIFA

AALIYAH PRINCE could be knocking on the door for a return to the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.

Prince and Queen’s Park women’s striker Jessica Harragin, both recorded hat-tricks as the top two teams in the Northern Conference each registered 6-0 victories over the weekend.

Left out of national coach Kenwyne Jones’ squad for the recent CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Prince, a diminutive but technically gifted 21-year-old striker from Morvant, continues to set the local women’s football competition alight.

Prince scored her 18th goal, from six matches, of the Ascension-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) as Northern Conference leaders Defence Force humbled North Coast United, with Prince getting three of the six goals.

Meanwhile, second-placed QPCC women kept pace, just three points behind the conference leaders, after defeating Diego Martin Central 6-0 at Patna Recreation Ground, Diego Martin.

Harragin scored the first goal and two others late in the second half, while Hannah Viera, Ashlee Alonzo and Kollette Sylvester, all also got on the score sheet.

RESULTS:

QPCC Women 6 (Jessica Harragin, (17’, 70’ & 87’, Hannah Viera 20’, Ashlee Alonzo 25’, Kollette Sylvester 47’) vs Diego Martin Central 0 Defence Force 6 (Aaliyah Prince 3) vs North Coast women

WoLF STANDINGS:

Northern Conference

Team   P W D L F A GD Pts

1. Defence Force Women 6 5 0 1 42 5 37 16

2. QPCC Women 6 4 1 1 31 7 24 13

3. Diego Martin Central   5 1 4 0 5 31 -26 3

4. North Coast Women      5 0 4 0 2 31 -29    0

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T cyclists seek qualifying points

T&T cyclists seek qualifying points

Nicholas Paul will be eyeing more precious metal and points when the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships take place in Lima, Peru, from today.

Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in the sprint and keirin.

However, also in contention for medals in Lima will be keirin specialist Kwesi Browne. who reached the final of the event at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Neither Paul nor Browne competed at this event last year, which was also held in Lima.

GET ON BOARD

GET ON BOARD

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons expressed his disappointment that some of the top West Indian cricketers continue to make themselves unavailable to play for the regional team, instead favouring franchise cricket around the world.

U-19s begin ‘Rising Stars’ campaign

U-19s begin ‘Rising Stars’ campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers will be aiming to take full advantage of the chance to play three-day cricket in a regional competition when the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship begins in St Vincent and the Grenadines, today.

The Under-19 Championship will be the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. T&T will be led by Rajeev Ramnath, with Andrew Rambaran as his vice-captain. Amin Forgenie is the coach.

‘Champions’ battle for $20,000

The ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champions Table Tennis League will serve off with three fixtures tonight at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The competition will be by far the biggest event in the sport in the country since last year’s edition of the same tournament ended in mid-March.

Prince nets hat-trick, moves to 18 this season

Prince nets hat-trick, moves to 18 this season

AALIYAH PRINCE could be knocking on the door for a return to the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.

Prince and Queen’s Park women’s striker Jessica Harragin, both recorded hat-tricks as the top two teams in the Northern Conference each registered 6-0 victories over the weekend.

SporTT and TTL sign MoU to strengthen ties

SporTT and TTL sign MoU to strengthen ties

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (SporTT) and Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) are formalising plans to develop Trinidad and Tobago as the leading sport tourism destination in the English-speaking Caribbean.