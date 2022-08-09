Prince nets hat-trick, moves to 18 this season

AALIYAH PRINCE could be knocking on the door for a return to the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.
Prince and Queen’s Park women’s striker Jessica Harragin, both recorded hat-tricks as the top two teams in the Northern Conference each registered 6-0 victories over the weekend.
Left out of national coach Kenwyne Jones’ squad for the recent CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Prince, a diminutive but technically gifted 21-year-old striker from Morvant, continues to set the local women’s football competition alight.
Prince scored her 18th goal, from six matches, of the Ascension-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) as Northern Conference leaders Defence Force humbled North Coast United, with Prince getting three of the six goals.
Meanwhile, second-placed QPCC women kept pace, just three points behind the conference leaders, after defeating Diego Martin Central 6-0 at Patna Recreation Ground, Diego Martin.
Harragin scored the first goal and two others late in the second half, while Hannah Viera, Ashlee Alonzo and Kollette Sylvester, all also got on the score sheet.
RESULTS:
QPCC Women 6 (Jessica Harragin, (17’, 70’ & 87’, Hannah Viera 20’, Ashlee Alonzo 25’, Kollette Sylvester 47’) vs Diego Martin Central 0 Defence Force 6 (Aaliyah Prince 3) vs North Coast women
WoLF STANDINGS:
Northern Conference
Team P W D L F A GD Pts
1. Defence Force Women 6 5 0 1 42 5 37 16
2. QPCC Women 6 4 1 1 31 7 24 13
3. Diego Martin Central 5 1 4 0 5 31 -26 3
4. North Coast Women 5 0 4 0 2 31 -29 0