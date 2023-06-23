PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince made his exit in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s 71-kilogramme division when he lost on points to Dominican Republic’s Jhonny Fernandez in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.
Fernandez got the nod from all but one of the five judges to beat Prince 4-1 in the round of 16 duel.
Late on Thursday, Prince dominated El Salvador’s Juan Argueta for a 5-0 points victory in the round of 32. Three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favour of Prince, with the other two giving him a 29-28 advantage.
In the women’s 57kg division, T&T’s Tianna Guy lost 4-1 to Mexico’s Dulce Gomez in the round of 16. Anthony Joseph was on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision in his men’s 57kg round of 16 clash with Venezuela’s Yoel Finol. And Jeremiah Thomas was beaten 5-0 by Nicaragua’s Leonardo Aragon in their Men’s 80kg round of 16 match-up.
In women’s beach volleyball, Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph bowed out yesterday in the round of 16. The T&T pair lost 21-8, 21-6 to Mexicans Abril Flores and Atenas Gutierrez.
On Wednesday, Glasgow and Joseph were stopped 21-16, 21-13 by Costa Ricans Angel Williams and Kianny Araya in their opening group “E” fixture. Glasgow and Joseph bounced back on Thursday, stopping Hondurans Reizel Bruhier and Xue Murillo 21-16, 21-14. In the round of 32, T&T beat Grenada by default.
Glasgow and Joseph will be back on court today for a 9-16 classification match-up.
After press time, yesterday, T&T table tennis players Khaleel Asgarali, Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas and Yuvraaj Dookram played their men’s singles first round matches. Rheann Chung, Chloe Fraser, Imani Edwards-Taylor and Ambika Sitram were on show in the opening round of the women’s singles.
The T&T combinations of Wilson/Fraser and Douglas/Chung will be in action this evening in the mixed doubles event.
T&T exited the table tennis team competitions in the opening round. Wilson, Asgarali and Dookram lost 3-0 to Cuba in their men’s Group “B” opener. Wilson, Douglas and Asgarali were then beaten 3-0 by Costa Rica.
Chung, Fraser and Edwards-Taylor suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Dominican Republic in their women’s Group “D” clash. The showdown between Chung and Eva Brito was a thriller, the Dominican player eventually prevailing 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 4-11, 15-13. Chung, Edwards-Taylor and Fraser lost 3-0 to Colombia in T&T’s other Group “D” fixture.