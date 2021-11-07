Prince reigns again

Rheann Chung is back at the top of the podium. The Trinidad and Tobago table tennis star struck gold in the women’s singles event at the Open des Volcans—Tournoi National B, in Clermont-Ferrand, France, two Sundays ago.

Chung was in uncompromising mood in the group stage, whipping Amandine Busset Clemente 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 and Chloe Boyard 11-2, 4-11, 11-1, 11-4. In the semifinal round, the five-time Caribbean women’s singles champion dismissed Jade Prevot at 3, 8 and 9. Chung met some resistance in the final, but turned back a spirited challenge from Marine Melquioni to win 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7.