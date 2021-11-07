Prince reigns again

MAKEDA BAIN failed to win her fifth straight singles title in heart-breaking fashion and Gabriella Prince lifted her second trophy in a week when the curtain fell on the first stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament, yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After being edged in a deciding “match tiebreak” when they last met in the 10 & under semifinals of the Catch National Junior Championships in April, Abba Campbell-Smith nosed out Bain in similar fashion (4-2, 3-5, 12/10) for the 12 & under crown.
The “Catch” champion’s impressive win-streak began in this tournament last year, and after being triumphant in the RBC Junior Tournament in mid-December, she stepped up to the 12 & under age-group for the first time and lifted the trophy in the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament at home in Tobago about a month later.
Bain began yesterday with a 5-3, 4-0 victory over Madison Khan, while Campbell-Smith edged Lily Mohammed 4-1, 2-4, 10/2 in the other semifinal.
In a battle of two players stepping up in class, Prince defeated Zara Shamsi 6-4, 6-2 in the under-14 final, after she had also come out on top when they clashed for the under-12 title in “Catch”.
Shamsi had produced arguably the biggest upset of the weekend earlier when she nosed out top-seeded “Catch” age-group runner-up Brianna Harricharan 6-3, 2-6, 10/8 in the semis.
Prince, who had taken down Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam in the Division B final of the Chetwynd Club Tournament the Sunday before, had also needed a deciding “match tiebreak” to edge Arya Siewrattan 6-2, 0-6, 10/4 and book her place in the title match.
Em-Miryam, the Division B champ of the East Clubs Classified Tournament, was beaten 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals by Harricharan.
And after a nail-biting 3-6, 6-3, 15/13 victory over James Hadden in the boys 14 & under quarters, the other member of the Campbell-Smith clan, “East” C class champ Yeshowah was edged 5-7, 6-1, 10/6 in the semis by Siewrattan’s brother Kayden.
Kayden was facing Kale Dalla Costa in the final after press time.
The two-weekend tournament will resume on Friday.