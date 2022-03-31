Prince settles for bronze

Trinidadian Aaron Prince failed in his effort to reach the gold medal round but still returns home with a bronze medal despite Wednesday night’s semi-final defeat, by unanimous decision, to American Obed Emmanuel Bartee-El II in the middleweight division at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Prince lost a cagey affair fought between two counter-attackers, neither of whom wanted to initiate the action, thus forcing the Colombian referee to caution both fighters to become more busy during the second round.

The American won the first two rounds, only because of Prince’s reluctance to engage, as both men fought at arm’s length, sticking out the occasional jab. It never heated up, even in the third round when most fighters are usually desperate to win.

Given a bye in the first round of the tourney, the experienced Prince had won his quarter-final with a spectacular first round knockout of Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez, while his American opponent defeated Canadian Dylan Joseph Martin.

Prince, 36, was the only member of Trinidad and Tobago’s seven-member team to win a fight; bantamweight Shawn Anthony Joseph, lightweight Donnell Phillip, cruiserweight Andrew Fermin, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul, minimum weight Faith Ramnath and featherweight Tianna Guy, all of whom lost their opening bouts.

Prior to Prince’s loss, Guy was the last of the T&T boxers to taste defeat when, on Tuesday, she fell to a unanimous points loss to Guatemala’s Leilany Reyes-- a repeat of their 2019 Independence Cup meeting in the Dominican Republic.

Reyes totally outclassed Guy three years ago, but the fight was much more competitive this time around. Guy lasted all three rounds, with judge Tina Poletan even giving her one of the rounds.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jones reveals women’s squad ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers

Jones reveals women’s squad ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones yesterday announced his roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers away to Turks and Caicos on April 9, and at home to Guyana, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on April 12.

Guyana to host CPL Finals

Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a golden opportunity to finally lift the Hero Caribbean Premier League trophy with the tournament play-offs and final set to be staged in their home territory for the next three years.

In a reaction to the news, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) manager Colin Borde said that while the Warriors will try to capitalise on their home advantage, the four-time champions are committed to fielding a team capable to delivering quality cricket no matter where they play.

Prince settles for bronze

Trinidadian Aaron Prince failed in his effort to reach the gold medal round but still returns home with a bronze medal despite Wednesday night’s semi-final defeat, by unanimous decision, to American Obed Emmanuel Bartee-El II in the middleweight division at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ramoutar set for grandmaster status

Ramoutar set for grandmaster status

Alan-Safar Ramoutar, Trinidad and Tobago’s leading chess player, is on the verge of becoming the country’s first-ever grandmaster.

The 18-year-old Ramoutar has secured all his necessary grandmaster norms and now just has to reach a rating of 2,500 to be awarded the grandmaster title.

MSCD hosts workshop for elite athletes

THE MINISTRY OF SPORT and Community Development (MSCD) hosted an estimated 60 persons for a workshop about the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP) on Monday.

Persons attending the workshop -- facilitated by the ministry’s Physical Education and Sports Division -- represented high-performance/elite athletes, national governing bodies (NGB) administrators, and officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) joined the MSCD,

WI surpassed expectations

WI surpassed expectations

Despite failing to advance to the final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, West Indies women captain Stafanie Taylor believes her side exceeded expectations while star all-rounder Hayley Matthews said the Caribbean women demonstrated fight and heart against some of the top-rated teams.

Speaking after Australia thrashed them by 157 runs in their semi-final clash at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday, Taylor pointed out that the West Indies were earlier able to beat New Zealand in the World Cup opener and England thereafter and get further in the competition than some expected.