Prince settles for bronze

Trinidadian Aaron Prince failed in his effort to reach the gold medal round but still returns home with a bronze medal despite Wednesday night’s semi-final defeat, by unanimous decision, to American Obed Emmanuel Bartee-El II in the middleweight division at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Prince lost a cagey affair fought between two counter-attackers, neither of whom wanted to initiate the action, thus forcing the Colombian referee to caution both fighters to become more busy during the second round.
The American won the first two rounds, only because of Prince’s reluctance to engage, as both men fought at arm’s length, sticking out the occasional jab. It never heated up, even in the third round when most fighters are usually desperate to win.
Given a bye in the first round of the tourney, the experienced Prince had won his quarter-final with a spectacular first round knockout of Paraguay’s Nicholas Alvarez, while his American opponent defeated Canadian Dylan Joseph Martin.
Prince, 36, was the only member of Trinidad and Tobago’s seven-member team to win a fight; bantamweight Shawn Anthony Joseph, lightweight Donnell Phillip, cruiserweight Andrew Fermin, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul, minimum weight Faith Ramnath and featherweight Tianna Guy, all of whom lost their opening bouts.
Prior to Prince’s loss, Guy was the last of the T&T boxers to taste defeat when, on Tuesday, she fell to a unanimous points loss to Guatemala’s Leilany Reyes-- a repeat of their 2019 Independence Cup meeting in the Dominican Republic.
Reyes totally outclassed Guy three years ago, but the fight was much more competitive this time around. Guy lasted all three rounds, with judge Tina Poletan even giving her one of the rounds.