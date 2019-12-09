Prison Service FC maintained their lead in the Terminix Super League over the weekend with a 2-1 victory over FC Santa Rosa.
Anthony Parris put Prisons in front in the 69th minute before Ricardo Alleyne double their advantage with nine minutes to play.
Santa Rosa hit back in the 87th with Shaka Pilgrim scoring to keep his team in the match but an equaliser never came.
Second place Police FC were also victorious on the weekend, beating Matura ReUnited 3-1 but they remain six points adrift of the leaders.
Kareem Simon scored twice for Police, opening the scoring in the 16th minute and adding a second item in the 32nd as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Police. Kendes Garcia struck back for Matura in the 51st minute to give his team some hope but Akeil Thomas’ 80th minute goal sealed the win for Police.
In other results over the weekend, Metal X Erin FC whipped RSSR FC 9-0 while QPCC and Guya United played to a 2-2 draw and Bethel United defeated UTT 3-0 and Club Sando Uprising Youth defeating San Fernando Giants 3-1.
Super League action continues tomorrow with Metal X Erin FC up against QPCC at Erin Recreation Ground from 6.30 pm and Petite Valley/Diego Martin United taking on San Fernando Giants at Diego Martin Sports Complex from 7 pm.
On Thursday FC Santa Rosa will be up against Bethel United FC at Larry Gomes Stadium from 3.30 pm.
Super League Scores:
Match Day 12
Club Sando Uprising Youths 3 (Jeremy Primus – 35th, Rondell Phillip – 47th, Tereek Joseph – 89th) vs San Fernando Giants 1 (Yohannes Richardson – 90th Min +2)
Police FC 3 (Kareem Simon – 16th & 32nd, Akeil Thomas – 80th) vs Matura ReUnited FC 1 (Kendes Garcia – 51st)
Metel X Erin FC 9 (Dval Moore – 7th, Jalen Bristol – 11th, 24th & 72nd, Akiel Pope – 37th, Andy London – 57th & 63rd, Joel Jeremiah – 74th, Keyon Alexander – 80th) vs RSSR FC 0
QPCC 2 (Own Goal (Alec Ali) – 19th, Keston George – 82nd) vs Guaya United FC 2 (Ronaldo Ragoo – 26th, Brandon Lewis – 71st)
Bethel United FC 3 (Makan Hislop – 48th, TeeJay Cadiz – 50th,
Travis Winchester – 90th Min +2.) vs UTT 0
FC Santa Rosa 1 (Shaka Pilgrim 87th) vs Prison Service FC 2 (Anthony Parris – 69th, Ricardo Alleyne – 81st)