AFTER showing signs to returning to her best late last year, Priyanka Khellawan played unbeaten in the national table tennis trials last Saturday at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champion, who suffered a major setback and missed a lot of competitive action even before the pandemic with the passing of her grand-father and coach Hazare Gopaul, won all five matches to receive an exemption from the second day of straight round-robin action.
In her absence, Imani Edwards-Taylor, who lost heart-breaking finals to her aunt Aleena Edwards in the Silverbowl Championships and National Championships in the second half of last season, won all three matches in straight games to finish at the top.
The southpaw overtook her former nemesis Khellawan last season, but failed to close out a two-game to love lead on Saturday and was eventually nosed out 4-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10.
Edwards-Taylor, who had also squandered a 2-0 in the final of ‘Nationals” in November, also went down 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 to Ambika Sitram and ended up placing third on Saturday.
Sitram, who reached the semi-finals of “Nationals” on return after been out of action for a while before Covid-19, also found herself leading Khellawan 2-0 before fading and eventually going down 7-11, 11-13, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.
Derah Ramoutar, Yzabelle Morris and Under-13 champ Lyllana Boodhan are at a lower level and they were all expectedly beaten by the top three in three straight games.
Boodhan, the winner of seven age-group titles last year, ended up fourth by beating Morris 11-9, 11-4, 11-2 and notching an 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 over Ramoutar, who avoided the cellar spot by whipping Morris 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.
Sitram did not return the following day and overwhelming favourite Edwards-Taylor expectedly beat Ramoutar, Morris and Boodhan in three straight again to finish on top.
And, as was the case the day before, Boodhan dismissed Ramoutar and Morris again, but she did drop a game to the latter on this occasions.
However, Morris failed to avoid the cellar position once more when she lost to Ramoutar in three straight games.
The trial events were contested to assist with the selection of the national team for the qualifying event for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games in the middle of next month, and the Caribbean Championships, also in Guyana, a couple weeks later.
France-based players Chloe Fraser, a semifinalist in Silverbowl, and five-time Caribbean champ Rheann Chung, could be selected automatically to join Edwards-Taylor and Khellawan, once they pass the required fitness test.
Edwards, who was crowned national champion for a record 12th time three months ago, as well as fellow former No. 1 players Brittany Joseph, Catherine Spicer and Boodhan’s mother Linda-Partap Boodhan, were all unavailable for the trials. The CAC Games will take place in Panama for two weeks in late June.