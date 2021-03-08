ONE HUNDRED local golfers are expected for the 113th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship that tees off from March 18-21 at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.
Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) PRO Gerard Darlingon says the TTGA “Week of Golf” will actually be launched with a Pro/Am event at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on Sunday.
That tournament will see 25 teams featuring one local professional and one low-handicap amateur combine with three other amateurs comprising four players per team.
The first team in the Pro/Am will tee off from as early as 6.20 a.m. to ensure adherence to proper spacing and social distancing, in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines and regulations.
“The golf course (Pointe-a-Pierre) is beautiful, I have been told by someone who grew up here that it is in the best condition it has ever been for the last 40 years,” said Darlington, also president of the Chaguaramas Golf Club.
From March 15-17, the course at Moka will be open to eligible TTGA members to churn out some practice rounds ahead of the main four-day competition, the T&T Open, one of the longest running golf tournaments in the Western hemisphere .
With registration for the Open scheduled to close on March 16, the competition is currently 70 per cent subscribed, with all places expected to be filled by the deadline date.
Cancelled in March 2020, just days before the country went into lock-down due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Darlington said the local golfers are enthusiastic for the return of the tournament.
“We are not having any foreigners this year with the closed borders but the locals are quite keen and it is going to be keenly contested because of the young local golfers and locals pros who set a decent standard compared to the Caribbean region,” said Darlington.
Darlington advised that the TTGA had been implementing the protocols set by the USA’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) and their specific back-to-golf protocols and now coupled with the Ministry of Health guidelines to ensure safety and compliance with all Covid-19 recommendations and laws.
“We can’t have our usual after-golf social (events) but thankfully, a golf course is a large space, so participants are allowed to invite one guest each.
“So even if we have 200 people at St Andrew’s on the final day, spread over six acres of golf course area, it is not going to be in close quarters or in breach of any regulations,” Darlington said
“For the most part, it is an individual sport, we don’t even share balls,” he joked.
Considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in the region, the T&T Open will also be used by local golfers to accumulate points towards national team selection.
Golfers will compete in seven divisions with Chris Richards Sr, champion of the professional division, expected to defend his crown from his 2019 victory.
For the first time, the TTGA will be staging a Masters division where golfers 70 and over will be competing over two days.
The other categories are the Championship Division, First Flight, Seniors 50 and over, Second Flight, and Super Seniors 60 and over.