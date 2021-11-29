Professional pool player Clint Bachan wants to change the perception of the sport locally and perhaps get more athletes involved in the game at an elite level.
Bachan, who is a certified instructor and also the owner of Q Sports Academy, said pool, like other sports requires a special skill-set that has to be honed from the youth level and wants to get more young people in competition.
“The idea is to change the perception of what people see pool as which is its association with alcohol and gambling because these are the places where pool tables are usually located,” said Bachan.
“I represented Trinidad and there is a high level of mental ability and capabilities you need to play the game and I want to expose those aspects of the sport that people are not seeing,” he added.
“In other countries where the sport is more developed, they have it as part of the school curriculum. Not everyone can play cricket and football or academic sports like chess but pool is something with strategy and discipline and science,” he argued.
He said the skills associated with the game can help in the academic realm as well.
“When you get down to the actual science of it, when you are down to play a shot, just by your breathing pattern you could miss so that is just an example of the level of detail that it comes down to at the professional level. All sports have similar elements and a lot of things that I want to expose. The thing is it ties into a lot of things like physics, geometry and mathematics,” Bachan explained.
He also noted that there is a career path towards becoming a professional but it is not really established in the Caribbean.
“Once you actually reach the pro level, there are sponsorships with a lot of major brands and there are also a lot of major competitions on the global circuit. You can also represent the country in the World Cup of pool so there are a lot of avenues that are available to tap in to.”
Bachan said the first step in changing the perception will be to get the sport into the schools.
“I would like to try to see how we can get this going in schools, starting with about two or three pool tables and having one school play against another, and when it starts to develop in a small way you will see that with the children who play the sport it will be reflected positively in their academic studies.
“I established the Q Sports Academy in 2020 and I am trying to reach a certain level of work to be done before moving forward,” he added.
Bachan is a member of the Billiard Sports Organisation, which is not officially recognised by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. He is also the reigning eight-ball and nine-ball champion and represented T&T at the Pan American Championships in 2008 in Nicaragua and the King of the Caribbean tournament in 2012. He came off the circuit for about seven years before returning in 2019.
Bachan wants to further his certified instructor qualification in the near future. He is also qualified to administer pool exams to anyone who wants to certify his or her level of play, which ranges from Bachelor to Master to Doctorate. For more information, visit the Q Sports Academy Facebook page.