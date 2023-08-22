‘Pro’ tourney in Tacarigua

THIS country’s only world-ranked male player Nicholas Bonkowsky received by far the toughest draw of all the local players in the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International.
This country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition will take place from today until Sunday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Former national champion Bonkowsky, a Canadian whose mother hails from T&T, is among 23 world-ranked men in the 64-draw.
But the 413th-ranked player could have a tough time getting into the second round as his opponent at 10.10 a.m. today is fifth-seeded Canadian Victor Lai, who is listed at #157.
T&T’s only world-ranked female player Chequeda Boulet should easily beat compatriot Destiny Rattan at 7.10 p.m. for a place in tomorrow’s round of 16.
The world No. 258 is the tenth highest ranked player in the draw, but the national champ is 103 places behind the eight-seeded Kim Schmidt of Luxembourg.
There are 14 world-ranked players in the draw, nine less than in the men’s event, but eight women are ranked in the top 200, as compared with seven men. The only players ranked inside the top 100 are Mexican Vanessa Garcia (#78) and Fabian Roth (#81) of Germany.
In addition to De Boulet, the T&T female contingent includes five-time national champ Nekeisha Blake as well as 19-time national squash champ Rhea Khan.
Tenniya Tobias and Amara Urquhart, who captured the Under-15 and 17 titles, respectively, in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championships Sunday, will clash at 5.20 p.m. for a place in the last 16.
Former CAREBACO champs Reece Marcano and Vance Juteram are among the T&T players in the men’s draw. The most interesting first-round match is the 10.10 a.m. clash of Vishal Ramsubhag and Travis Sinanan, who earned the Under-19 gold and bronze medal, respectively, in CAREBACO three days ago. First serve today is 9 a.m.