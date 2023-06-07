Trinidad and Tobago’s Abeni Procope (Body fitness) and Zameena Khan-Lutchman (Women’s physique) both picked up third-place finishes at the Roger Boyce Elite Pro Classic at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados, on the weekend.
Also representing T&T at the competition was Brendon Francis (Men’s physique).
Khan-Lutchman took part in the Women’s physique pro event, in which she trailed Brazilian Elaine Cordeiro and Sharleen Hengeveld of Aruba.
Procope, meanwhile, was third in the Body fitness competition in which Barbados’ Dionne Thompson and Ramona Morgan took first and second, respectively.
The Roger Boyce Elite Pro Classic is an International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) event and was open to all IFBB-affiliated National Federations worldwide.
The Roger Boyce Elite consisted of an IFBB Elite Pro qualifier for amateurs held on Saturday, with the Pro event taking place the night after.
As an international Pro qualifier, the Roger Boyce Elite Pro Classic drew competitors from as far as the Czech Republic, Mexico and Brazil, as well as Caribbean countries such as Haiti, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Aruba, Suriname, Antigua & Barbuda, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.
2023 IFBB Roger Boyce results—
IFBB Elite Pro
Overall winners:
• Bodybuilding—Eddy Wilson (Suriname)
• Women’s Physique—Elaine Cordeiro
(Brazil)
• Bodyfitness—Dionne Thompson
(Barbados)
• Classic Physique—
Lamarr Akeem Coward (Barbados)
• Wellness Fitness—Karen Lewis Louis
(Haiti)
• Men’s Physique—Daniel Haughton
(Jamaica)
• Bikini Fitness—Kimberly Percival
(Antigua-Barbuda)