Promes sentenced to 18 months in prison

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because “the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”

Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Police learned of the incident because they were tapping Promes’ phone as part of an investigation into drug smuggling. At the time of the stabbing, Promes played for Ajax.

The Soca Kings have confirmed their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with a perfect record after defeating defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by five runs in their final group stage match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

8 ‘ping pong’ players for CAC Games

OVERSEAS-based Rheann Chung, Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas are among eight players representing Trinidad and Tobago in table tennis in the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, serving off today in El Salvador.

Chung, who qualified the Pan American Games a few days ago in Peru, will be accompanied on the women’s team by Imani Edwards-Taylor, Ambika Sitram and Chloe Fraser, just back from a nine-month training stint in France.

Coach contented

That is how Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve described his team’s 0-0 draw against Haiti in their final 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup warm-up match at District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, yesterday.

Paris ‘24 Olympics HQ searched again

French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organisers’ headquarters yesterday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.

Big guns set to rumble in ‘PoW’

The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is arguably the race of the week. It boasts four bona fide contenders, but for one in particular more is on the line.

Adayar is a Derby and King George winner, but an injury interrupted four-year-old campaign in which he only raced twice and was just touched off by Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes did not enhance his value at stud.

