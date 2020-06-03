Local racehorse owners and trainers, already frustrated by the non-payment of stakes monies owed as far back as July last year and the stoppage of racing due to the coronavirus lockdown, have taken a further hit by an Arima Race Club (ARC) proposal to cut stakes monies by as much as 65 per cent.
The Express understands the cut was proposed at two unsanctioned meetings held at Santa Rosa Park, aimed at fact finding for the proposed resumption of racing on June 19. It is also alleged that no minutes were taken at the meeting.
Former Racehorse Trainers Association (RTA) president Harold Chadee, invited to be part of the Index Framing Committee and Classic Diary meeting, said he only learnt of the cut at the meeting.
Chadee listed the proposed purses. For horses rated above 50: the total purse will be $14,000; the purse for 50 and under will be $11,000 and there will be a 30 percent cut in purses in the Classic Diary races.
When converted, 50 per cent of the $11,000 first prize will be $5,500, from which 22 1/2 percent is deducted as commissions for trainers (10 per cent), jockeys (10 per cent) and grooms (2 1/2 per cent). The purse in the lowest handicap event, 25 — 0, is $23,800 and at the highest end it is $51,000.
The upkeep of a race horse each month is more than $5,500.
The ARC proposes to pay the reduced purses the week after races have been run off. The money will be earned from a projected betting handle of $800,000 from a six-race card.
The club’s protocols were redone to be sent to the Ministry of Health seeking permission to restart racing on June 19 or 26. Meets will be run off without patrons on the premises and the Off-track Betting Shops (OTBs) island wide will remain closed.
Bets on the proposed six-race card will be generated from Mbet and telephone betting accounts, but the total amount of those accounts is unknown.
ARC president Robert Bernard sought to explain how the club arrived at the reduced stakes and why horsemen were not informed.
“This not a permanent arrangement, this is only to get racing going,” he said. “One has to bear in mind, we are not going to get the financial support from the BLB because they do not have the money. This is not cast in stone. It is to get racing up and running. Coming out of the meeting yesterday, we decided to increase the stakes by 15 per cent.”
Bernard said outstanding monies owed from 2019, and earlier this year would be addressed when the ARC sells some assets, “We were on the verge of closing off on the deal before Covid but we are committed to meeting our outstanding expectancy,” he explained.
Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) first vice-president Dale Kalloo said he only learnt of plans to cut stakes at the meeting and told the ARC he would have to go back to the membership.
ROA president Vishan Ali called on all stakeholders—the TTRA, BLB, ARC, RTA and jockeys to attend a meeting at the Grandstand at 9.30 a.m. Sunday, to discuss the cutting of stakes and stakes monies outstanding.
“It is proposed by ARC that this cut will just be temporary, until the private race pools open, so that the BLB can collect their taxes from the race pools and from the ARC when the whole system opens back up,” he said.
“As we all know, whatever starts with ARC, continues.
“I am in total disagreement of them paying stakes for the current day and not the outstanding days. I have to consult with my membership in respect to that.”