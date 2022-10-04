Rilee Rossouw smashed his maiden T20I century as South Africa posted their fourth-highest total in the format, and India batted and crumbled with full freedom in a massive chase of 228.
That liberty was owed as much to their recently-adopted risky approach with the bat, as perhaps the fact that the series had already been sealed two days back. As a result, India crumbled to their first defeat in the last 17 chases in T20Is at home.
Rossouw cracked 100 not out — a score he reached off 48 balls — and added 90 runs for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock (68, 43 balls). That partnership came off just eight overs, and included seven fours and six sixes.
India went hard too despite losing Rohit Sharma for a duck to the second ball of the innings; they had lost four wickets after only seven overs, yet had posted 78 with exactly as many fours and sixes as Rossouw and de Kock smashed during their stand. But in the end, the total proved far too big and out of their reach.
After failing to score a single run in the first two matches of the series, Rossouw got going only on the fourth ball he faced. By the end of the ninth over, he was on 30 off 15 balls, going after each of Siraj, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin.
At the other end, de Kock made up for taking his time in the second T20I in Guwahati, the innings of 69 from 48 balls the difference between the sides then. He raced to his fifty off 33 balls. The first ten overs had raised 96, as the partnership kept racing along. The partnership ended when de Kock was run-out at the beginning of the 13th over.
The last three overs fetched 50 runs for South Africa, including Tristan Stubbs’ cameo of 23 and David Miller’s final-over onslaught. He smashed three sixes off Chahar, as the Proteas hit 24 off the final over. Their total boosted up to 227.
In the chase, at four for two after the first ten balls — having lost Rohit and Shreyas Iyer cheaply — the hosts decided to experiment by promoting the finisher Dinesh Karthik to No.4. He declared his intentions first ball by pulling Wayne Parnell for four to deep midwicket.
Next over, Rishabh Pant — who had opened alongside Rohit — hit Kagiso Rabada for four. The early boundaries gave India hope, and the full house at the Holkar Stadium something to cheer after the home bowlers were carted around earlier.
With only 25 on the board after four overs, Pant (27 off 14 balls) was caught at cover-point. India were three down after five overs, with another 183 to get at a required run rate of over 12. Karthik was bowled trying to reverse scoop Keshav Maharaj, an innings of 46 from 21 balls, and with that slid India’s hopes.
Lower-order batters Harshal, Chahar and Umesh entertained with 17, 31 and 20 not out, respectively, but India folded with nine balls left. South Africa got a consolation win to end the series scoreline at 2-1.
Summarised scores:
South Africa 227-3 (Rossouw 100no, de Kock 68; Umesh 1-34) vs India 178 (Karthik 46; Pretorius 3-26, Maharaj 2-34)
–South Africa won by 49 runs
Rossouw cracked 100 not out — a score he reached off 48 balls — and added 90 runs for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock (68, 43 balls). That partnership came off just eight overs, and included seven fours and six sixes.
India went hard too despite losing Rohit Sharma for a duck to the second ball of the innings; they had lost four wickets after only seven overs, yet had posted 78 with exactly as many fours and sixes as Rossouw and de Kock smashed during their stand. But in the end, the total proved far too big and out of their reach.
After failing to score a single run in the first two matches of the series, Rossouw got going only on the fourth ball he faced. By the end of the ninth over, he was on 30 off 15 balls, going after each of Siraj, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin.
At the other end, de Kock made up for taking his time in the second T20I in Guwahati, the innings of 69 from 48 balls the difference between the sides then. He raced to his fifty off 33 balls. The first ten overs had raised 96, as the partnership kept racing along. The partnership ended when de Kock was run-out at the beginning of the 13th over.
The last three overs fetched 50 runs for South Africa, including Tristan Stubbs’ cameo of 23 and David Miller’s final-over onslaught. He smashed three sixes off Chahar, as the Proteas hit 24 off the final over. Their total boosted up to 227.
In the chase, at four for two after the first ten balls — having lost Rohit and Shreyas Iyer cheaply — the hosts decided to experiment by promoting the finisher Dinesh Karthik to No.4. He declared his intentions first ball by pulling Wayne Parnell for four to deep midwicket.
Next over, Rishabh Pant — who had opened alongside Rohit — hit Kagiso Rabada for four. The early boundaries gave India hope, and the full house at the Holkar Stadium something to cheer after the home bowlers were carted around earlier.
With only 25 on the board after four overs, Pant (27 off 14 balls) was caught at cover-point. India were three down after five overs, with another 183 to get at a required run rate of over 12. Karthik was bowled trying to reverse scoop Keshav Maharaj, an innings of 46 from 21 balls, and with that slid India’s hopes.
Lower-order batters Harshal, Chahar and Umesh entertained with 17, 31 and 20 not out, respectively, but India folded with nine balls left. South Africa got a consolation win to end the series scoreline at 2-1.
Summarised scores:
South Africa 227-3 (Rossouw 100no, de Kock 68; Umesh 1-34) vs India 178 (Karthik 46; Pretorius 3-26, Maharaj 2-34)
–South Africa won by 49 runs