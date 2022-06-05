PROTECT HOME COURT

Shannon Gomez

TAKING AIM: Trinidad and Tobago’s Shannon Gomez lines up a shot against Nicaragua, in a Group C match of League B, in the CONCACAF Nations League tournament, at the National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua, last Friday night. The hosts prevailed 2-1. —Photo: TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers start as favourites to pick up their first 2022-2023 CONCACAF Champions League points when they take on Bahamas from 8 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Soca Warriors are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua. But playing at home the hosts are expected to prove a formidable opponent for the Bahamians. This, notwithstanding the visitors having staged a surprise victory and earning three points with a 1-0 result at home over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bahamas’ best player is their captain and top goal-scorer Lesly St Fleur, who converted a penalty in the Bahamas’ victory over the ‘Vincey Heat’.

There is recent history between the teams with T&T dropping a crucial two points in a draw against the Bahamians, which knocked out the former in a preliminary qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Coached by Nesly Jean, Bahamas finished rock bottom of CONCACAF qualifying Group F, losing to St Kitts-Nevis, Puerto Rico and Guyana. But their holding T&T in a goalless stalemate on June 8, 2021, proved significant. Playing defensively, Bahamas stalled T&T’s all-out effort.

The mood in the T&T camp is not one of revenge. Rather, the focus is on grabbing three vital points at home, before heading off to St Vincent & the Grenadines for another match on Friday.

Shannon Gomez anticipates that Bahamas will bunker at the back like they did last year and try to catch the Soca Warriors on the counter-attack. But he expects the home team to push hard for victory.

“It will be a test. Bahamas have already picked up three points and they are going to come to the game and dog fight and try to get something out of the game,” stated Gomez, the USA-based T&T defender.

“All in all, Trinidad and Tobago, playing at home, we need to win all the games...It’s like a final,” added Gomez, who believes the Soca Warriors must play with pride but has nothing to prove to Bahamas.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PROTECT HOME COURT

PROTECT HOME COURT

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers start as favourites to pick up their first 2022-2023 CONCACAF Champions League points when they take on Bahamas from 8 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Soca Warriors are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua. But playing at home the hosts are expected to prove a formidable opponent for the Bahamians. This, notwithstanding the visitors having staged a surprise victory and earning three points with a 1-0 result at home over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Blackman sets third meet record

NIKOLI BLACKMAN broke his third record of the meet as he punctuated Team TTO’s participation at the 2022 PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships, which concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Henry steers Rss Phoenix to Juvenile Champs title

Henry steers Rss Phoenix to Juvenile Champs title

Micah Paul captured his fourth individual gold medal on day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Juvenile Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Paul clocked 49.50 seconds to grab boys’ Under-13 300 metres hurdles gold, adding to the 400m, 80m hurdles and high jump titles he earned on Saturday.

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record US$1.8m prize

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record US$1.8m prize

Australian Minjee Lee won the 2022 US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club yesterday by five strokes after shooting an even-par 71 in the final round to finish 13-under on the tournament and secure the second major victory of her career.

Lee’s victory nets her US$1.8 million—the largest payout in women’s golf history—as part of the US Open’s record US$10 million purse.

Pooran: Good series for WI

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran said he was generally satisfied with the way his side handled their One-day International series against the Netherlands.

The Windies completed a clean sweep of the ODI series after they won the first ODI by seven wickets last Tuesday at the VRA Ground, where they won the second ODI by five wickets two days later before wrapping up the series with a 20-run win on Saturday at the same venue.

Wins for El Salvador, Guyana

Omari Glasgow and Nelson Bonilla scored braces, and Guyana and El Salvador respectively, got impressive, morale-boosting wins in the CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday.