PROTECT HOME COURT

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers start as favourites to pick up their first 2022-2023 CONCACAF Champions League points when they take on Bahamas from 8 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
The Soca Warriors are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua. But playing at home the hosts are expected to prove a formidable opponent for the Bahamians. This, notwithstanding the visitors having staged a surprise victory and earning three points with a 1-0 result at home over St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bahamas’ best player is their captain and top goal-scorer Lesly St Fleur, who converted a penalty in the Bahamas’ victory over the ‘Vincey Heat’.
There is recent history between the teams with T&T dropping a crucial two points in a draw against the Bahamians, which knocked out the former in a preliminary qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Coached by Nesly Jean, Bahamas finished rock bottom of CONCACAF qualifying Group F, losing to St Kitts-Nevis, Puerto Rico and Guyana. But their holding T&T in a goalless stalemate on June 8, 2021, proved significant. Playing defensively, Bahamas stalled T&T’s all-out effort.
The mood in the T&T camp is not one of revenge. Rather, the focus is on grabbing three vital points at home, before heading off to St Vincent & the Grenadines for another match on Friday.
Shannon Gomez anticipates that Bahamas will bunker at the back like they did last year and try to catch the Soca Warriors on the counter-attack. But he expects the home team to push hard for victory.
“It will be a test. Bahamas have already picked up three points and they are going to come to the game and dog fight and try to get something out of the game,” stated Gomez, the USA-based T&T defender.
“All in all, Trinidad and Tobago, playing at home, we need to win all the games...It’s like a final,” added Gomez, who believes the Soca Warriors must play with pride but has nothing to prove to Bahamas.