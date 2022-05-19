Caleb Wales

QATAR-BOUND: Trinidadian assistant referee Caleb Wales, left, at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Wales has been selected to officiate at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

THE news that Caleb Wales has become the first Trinidad and Tobago official selected for a FIFA World Cup since Michael Ragoonath in 2002, has brought a proud feeling to many in the local football refereeing fraternity.

A 20-year wait ended yesterday when FIFA announced assistant referee Wales among the list of appointed FIFA match officials for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which takes place from November 21 – December 18. FIFA yesterday issued its list of 36 international referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials appointed for the World Cup.

Just three Caribbean officials have been selected. Wales is the lone English-speaking Caribbean official appointed, while Suriname is represented by assistant-referee Zachari Zeegelear and the Dominican Republic by Helpys Raymundo Feliz Cuevas (assistant-referee). Wales, 31, has followed an upward trajectory in recent years, officiating at international competitions such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup.

Former FIFA referee Ramesh Ramdhan described Wales’ appointment as “a fantastic achievement” that had ended “a long drought” in terms of T&T appointments to FIFA Men’s World Cups.

“It is very good for Trinidad and Tobago refereeing,” added Osmond Downer, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Referee’s Association.

“At a certain time, we were among the very top refereeing people in the Caribbean. We have since been overtaken drastically by Jamaica. It has been quite a while back,” Downer recalled. “Right now we don’t even have a male referee on the FIFA panel.”

Ramdhan was the first referee from T&T to officiate at a World Cup in 1994, selected along with assistant referee Meriere Gonzales, both following assistant referee Douglas James, the very first, four years earlier.

Ramdhan also felt that Wales’ appointment was even more significant given that FIFA’s recent policy has been to appoint a referee and assistant referee from the same country for its tournaments. Ramdhan felt Wales’ journey would have been made tougher because there has not been a T&T referee on the FIFA panel for many, many years and that the T&T official would have had to work as part of foreign teams. Wales served as an assistant referee at the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final between Mexico and Canada in Houston. Wales featured on a Caribbean officiating team that saw Jamaican referee Daneon Parchment in charge, with Jassett Kerr (Jamaica) and fourth official Oshane Nation (Jamaica) completing the quartet.

“They found that he was so good that they considered him individually,” speculated Ramdhan.

However, Ramdhan is not surprised at Wales’ appointment, given that the former top T&T Pro League official has performed at the Gold Cup and Confederations Cup in recent years.

Likewise, Downer said that Wales’ appointment was not a shocker, given his upward mobility in of late.

“He has been among the top assistant referees, even at the last Gold Cup,” stated Downer. “For the past two, three years now, he has been appointed by CONCACAF on major tournaments.”

“I am very proud because he has been one of the referees that I trained from recruit stage,” Downer added. ”He is from the East and I used to train recruits from all over the country.”

FIFA also stated that the officials selected represented the very best in the world.

The selected match officials will participate in early summer in several seminars in Asunción, Madrid and Doha, reviewing and analysing video clips of real match situations and taking part in practical training sessions with players, which will be filmed to enable participants to receive instant feedback from the instructors.

Wales ‘honoured’ by FIFA pick

Assistant referee Caleb Wales is delighted to be selected to work at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Wales was among the 69 assistant referees selected for the tournament at the end of the year.

Commenting on his selection, Wales told TTFA Media yesterday: “It’s indeed a privilege to be selected as part of the refereeing team for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Female refs for Qatar W/Cup

Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced yesterday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

