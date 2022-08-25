Pt Fortin giants at Mahaica tomorrow

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams had contrasting results on day two of the SKYEXCH 6IXTY tournament yesterday at Warner Park, St Kitts.

First, USA Under-19 captain Geetika Kodali took a hat-trick against the Barbados Royals, dismissing Royals skipper Hayley Matthews, Britney Cooper and Chloe Tryon to assist the women to a 25-run victory, their first of the series following two losses on the opening day Wednesday.