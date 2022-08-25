Pt Fortin giants at Mahaica tomorrow

DEPORTIVO Point Fortin will be going for a third straight win while Point Fortin Civic will be making their 2022 Southern Football Association (SFA) debut, as both of the big teams in Point Fortin will be in action during tomorrow’s Mahaica Oval double-header.
Having finished fourth in the Ascension Tournament recently, Deportivo Point Fortin are off to a flying start, having won their first two matches in this competition. Tomorrow from 5 p.m., they face Lions Hearts, a team with two season-opening drawn matches.
Civic, a team with which many of the Deportivo players have played, make a long-awaited season debut, after having their August 13 match against #9 United FC postponed due to bad weather. Civic will face former champions Pitchmen of La Brea in the second match of the double-header at 7.30 p.m.
SFA RESULTS:
Fire Services F.C. 1 (Stewart Williams) Lion Heart F.C.1 (Dillon Yearwood)
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Tomorrow)
(Group A)
4 p.m. — IBG Sporting Academy TT vs Moruga Football Club, Cocoyea Rec. Ground.
5:00 p.m. — Moruga/Tableland Samba vs Field Of Dreams F.C., Moruga Sports Facility
7:00 p.m. — Mascall Football Academy vs Merikins Youth Club, Moruga Sports Facility
Group B
5:00 p.m . — Deportivo Point Fortin vs Lion Heart F.C., Mahaica Oval
7:00 p.m. — P/Fortin Civic Centre vs Pitchmen F.C., Mahaica Oval
SOUTHERN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION STANDINGS:
GROUP A:
TEAMS P W D L GF GA GD PTS
Mascall F/ball Academy 2 1 1 0 16 5 +11 4
Moruga/Tableland Samba 2 1 1 0 9 6 +3 4
Moruga Football Club 1 1 0 0 5 1 +4 3
Merikens Youth Club 2 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0
IBG Sporting Academy TT 1 0 0 1 2 13 -11 0
Field of Dreams F.C. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B:
TEAMS P W D L GF GA GD PTS
Deportivo P/Fortin 2 2 0 0 10 3 +7 6
#9 United F.C. 4 1 1 2 11 14 -3 4
Pitchmen F.C. 2 1 0 1 7 5 +2 3
Fire Services F.C. 4 1 1 2 4 10 -6 4
Lion Heart F.C. 2 0 2 0 4 4 0 2
Point Fortin Civic Centre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0