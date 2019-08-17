Jonathan Carter

TOOK THREE INDIA WICKETS: West Indies A all-rounder Jonathan Carter. 

 —Photo: CWI Media

Cheteshwar Pujara geared up for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies with an unbeaten 100 as India reached 297 for five at stumps on the opening day of a three-day tour match against West Indies A at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.

After winning the toss and batting first, India lost three early wickets before Pujara, who came in at number three, led a recovery by scoring exactly 100 off 187 balls with eight fours and one six.

He and Rohit Sharma came together in a 132-run, fourth-wicket stand to help the visitors recover from 53 for three to reach 185 before Sharma was out for 68, caught by Keon Harding off the bowling of spinner Akim Fraser. Sharma struck eight fours and a six.

The Indians eventually reached 245 for four before rain interrupted play.

