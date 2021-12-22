EVEN A day of torrential rain could not keep away those who loved him. Darryl “Punjab” Mahabir, former North East Stars and Japs Fried chicken co-owner, was laid to rest yesterday.
Following a viewing of the body at Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande Recreational Ground, where his Stars team played in its early days, Mahabir was taken through a final ride via a motorcade procession through the heart of Sangre Grande, thence to the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church on Brierley Street, Sangre Grande.
Mahabir, a father of five, was a businessman, politician, family man, football lover, lover of God, and life of the party. Mahabir died on December 15, just 48 years after his birth on September 17, 1973. Yesterday, his life was celebrated by friends, family, acquaintances and many others whom he touched.
Mahabir was described as one who touched many lives positively and contributed greatly to society. The eldest of five siblings, Mahabir was said to be a pillar of support to his mother Bajo Maraj, who unfortunately also succumbed to the Covid-19 virus.
His eulogy was summed up with the words: “Today, our visionary, the life of the party, is no more. He has left with us his legacy to carry on.”
Many tributes were made. Among them the Queen’s Royal College class of 1990. “We will all miss our dear friend “Paddy” for his radiant smile, his outpouring personality, and his passion for football,” stated former schoolmate Kelvin Sebastian on behalf of others such as Brian Lucas, Clive Gill, Sterling Taylor, Jose Paul, Dale Liverpool, Damien Jones and Denecio Salazar.
“It is indeed a sad day for Trinidad and Tobago football and more so in the Eastern counties district of Sangre Grande and environs,” stated Ian Prichard, president of Eastern Counties Football Association.
Prichard said that through Mahabir’s efforts, opportunities were created for footballers from rural areas who would otherwise might not have had the opportunity to be on the national stage. Such players came from Sangre Grande, Matelot, Mayaro, Rio Claro, Matura, Tamana, Manzanilla and Valencia.
“We know that we have lost an icon, a true son of the soil, a patriot who represented the interest of young footballers throughout the length and breadth of this district.”
“Punjab” as he was fondly called, was passionate about giving opportunities to young footballers and he did so by being the first person to have a team representing Eastern Counties Football Union at the professional level,” Pritchard added.
Also giving tribute via social media was former national players Kevin Jeffrey, who said, “Forever grateful that we met Punjab. This is a sad day for me.”
Mahabir once aspired to political office as the PNM’s Cumuto district candidate. Also offering comment was his PNM colleague Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, said: “May he rest in peace and his children receive God’s comfort.”