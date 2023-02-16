Pure effort

Lindell Sween

MATCH SAVED: Lindell Sween, left, of Trinidad celebrates his equaliser with team-mates during the Group F match against Barbados in the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship, at the Pensativo stadium, in Antigua City, Guatemala, Wednesday. —Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/STRAFFON IMAGES/CONCACAF

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

Cooper also congratulated his charges for putting in a relentless second half effort which earned T&T a valuable point that secured a spot in the knockout phase, as they finished third in Group F behind the United States and Canada and will now likely face El Salvador in the round of 16 Sunday.

“It wasn’t pretty and we know we can play much better football than we are doing at this time. But the boys are learning on the job and their efforts cannot be questioned. They are giving there all for the country at the moment,” Cooper declared.

“Now we will recover over the next couple days and prepare for our next opponent. Again, we are one step towards achieving our mission. It will certainly be a challenge but it’s one we are looking forward to,” Cooper added.

Like in the two previous games - a 3-2 opening loss to Canada and a 3-1 defeat to the United States - the junior Soca Warriors against trailed at half-time again against an on-par Barbados, but pulled level late through Lindell Sween’s 82nd minute equaliser, and could even have won it when substitute Malachi Webb was sent clear in the 88th minute, but could not get his shot past Jireh Malcolm, the very capable goalkeeper.

For T&T, custodian Ailan Panton was mainly solid and England-born Crystal Palace Under-18 midfielder Rio Cardines looked a real talent.

“We must be better going forward in the future. We have several players on the day who can deliver goals. Today was Sween and day before was (Derrel) Garcia. It was a team effort and a member doing his part when asked to do so. Before the goal, he (Sween) had his personal struggles in the field, but his talent came to the party at the end,” Cooper said.

Though no match for the North American teams, Cooper acknowledged that Barbados was much stronger than sides that Caribbean nation would have fielded at previous competitions.

“I said from the start Barbados is no walkover. They have some quality players within their squad and they were a stubborn bunch. The difference in this match was who wanted it more, with all the cards on the table,” he stated.

“They (Barbados) were purposeful in their play and had the belief of going to the second rounds. We on the other hand were trying to put on a full 90-minute performance to have the perfect game. But we struggled to settle down not for the first time and went a goal behind by some poor decision-making and defensive organisation.

“We had to make some decisions in the starting team with a slight injury to Derrel Garcia coming from the goal he scored against the US. He struck the ball so hard that he injured his right ankle, so I decided not to use him. But fate had it we had to throw on our offensive threat off the bench to bring a change to the game. Our conditioning programme has been second to none, so we were relentless in the second half to get the equaliser.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:

1.Ailan Panton (GK); 6.Aydon Caruth (11.Derrel García 71), 2.Jaden Williams, 3.Joshua Figaro, 4.Lyshaun Morris; 7.Rio Cardines, 12.Jeremiah Cateau (10.Michael Chaves 63), 8.Josiah Ochoa (captain), 18.Dominic Wilson (16.Jeremiah Niles 89); 9.Lindell Sween (15.Armani Rowe 89); 19.Tyrell Moore (17.Malachi Webb 71).

FINAL GROUP F STANDINGS

P W D L F A PTS

United States 3 3 0 0 9 1 9

Canada 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Trinidad & Tobago 3 0 1 2 4 7 1

Barbados 3 0 1 2 1 8 1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Pure effort

Pure effort

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Despite not being selected for the two-Test series against South Africa, the in-form Darren Bravo is still very much on radar of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI chairman of selectors for the senior men’s team Desmond Haynes said the stylish left-hander, Bravo, is a “class act” and the selection panel, which also includes Roland Butcher and interim West Indies head coach Andre Coley, will continue monitoring Bravo’s progress in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Sinanan rules in Tacarigua

AFTER stumbling in the Under-19 final four days earlier in the junior equivalent competition, Travis Sinanan was crowned champion of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament Wednesday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Trinidadian striker Levi Garcia continued his hot streak in the Greek Super League 1 with a blistering long-range left-footed free-kick goal as his AEK Athens club scored a 3-0 win over Levadiakos, Monday.

Having his best-ever scoring season in Europe, the converted left-winger has now got 15 goals in all appearances this season, including 11 in the league. Garcia, 25, has also scored three goals in two matches, getting another two on February 9 as Athens won their Greek Cup first-leg tie 3-0 over giants Olympiakos.