Pure effort

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.
Cooper also congratulated his charges for putting in a relentless second half effort which earned T&T a valuable point that secured a spot in the knockout phase, as they finished third in Group F behind the United States and Canada and will now likely face El Salvador in the round of 16 Sunday.
“It wasn’t pretty and we know we can play much better football than we are doing at this time. But the boys are learning on the job and their efforts cannot be questioned. They are giving there all for the country at the moment,” Cooper declared.
“Now we will recover over the next couple days and prepare for our next opponent. Again, we are one step towards achieving our mission. It will certainly be a challenge but it’s one we are looking forward to,” Cooper added.
Like in the two previous games - a 3-2 opening loss to Canada and a 3-1 defeat to the United States - the junior Soca Warriors against trailed at half-time again against an on-par Barbados, but pulled level late through Lindell Sween’s 82nd minute equaliser, and could even have won it when substitute Malachi Webb was sent clear in the 88th minute, but could not get his shot past Jireh Malcolm, the very capable goalkeeper.
For T&T, custodian Ailan Panton was mainly solid and England-born Crystal Palace Under-18 midfielder Rio Cardines looked a real talent.
“We must be better going forward in the future. We have several players on the day who can deliver goals. Today was Sween and day before was (Derrel) Garcia. It was a team effort and a member doing his part when asked to do so. Before the goal, he (Sween) had his personal struggles in the field, but his talent came to the party at the end,” Cooper said.
Though no match for the North American teams, Cooper acknowledged that Barbados was much stronger than sides that Caribbean nation would have fielded at previous competitions.
“I said from the start Barbados is no walkover. They have some quality players within their squad and they were a stubborn bunch. The difference in this match was who wanted it more, with all the cards on the table,” he stated.
“They (Barbados) were purposeful in their play and had the belief of going to the second rounds. We on the other hand were trying to put on a full 90-minute performance to have the perfect game. But we struggled to settle down not for the first time and went a goal behind by some poor decision-making and defensive organisation.
“We had to make some decisions in the starting team with a slight injury to Derrel Garcia coming from the goal he scored against the US. He struck the ball so hard that he injured his right ankle, so I decided not to use him. But fate had it we had to throw on our offensive threat off the bench to bring a change to the game. Our conditioning programme has been second to none, so we were relentless in the second half to get the equaliser.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:
1.Ailan Panton (GK); 6.Aydon Caruth (11.Derrel García 71), 2.Jaden Williams, 3.Joshua Figaro, 4.Lyshaun Morris; 7.Rio Cardines, 12.Jeremiah Cateau (10.Michael Chaves 63), 8.Josiah Ochoa (captain), 18.Dominic Wilson (16.Jeremiah Niles 89); 9.Lindell Sween (15.Armani Rowe 89); 19.Tyrell Moore (17.Malachi Webb 71).
FINAL GROUP F STANDINGS
P W D L F A PTS
United States 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
Canada 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Trinidad & Tobago 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
Barbados 3 0 1 2 1 8 1