Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has endorsed Kieron Pollard’s appointment as white-ball skipper and believes “politics with the last regime” prevented the Trinidadian from assuming the position sooner.
The 32-year-old Pollard was elevated to the position last month and this week leaves the Caribbean with the Windies for his first challenge, when they take on dangerous Afghanistan in India from November 5-18 in three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20s. “I’ve always felt he should have been (appointed) a bit earlier,” the 67-year-old Sir Vivian, who never lost a Test series as captain, told the Line and Length cricket podcast.