‘Push is on’

While the West Indies got the better of the first two days of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva said they will have to keep their foot on the gas if they are to stay on top for the rest of the game.
Da Silva, playing in only his third Test match, fell eight runs short of his maiden Test century while Joseph, who is usually hailed for his work with the ball, struck 82 as the Windies posted 409 before Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel combined to leave their hosts at 105 for four at stumps.
“We’re in a top position but we can’t take it for granted. We need to push on and get the rest of these wickets in the first innings and then hopefully get all the wickets to win this Test match,” Da Silva said after the second day’s play yesterday.
Asked about falling short of a ton, Da Silva said he will use it as a learning experience for the future.
“I can’t even describe how it feels or what it means just to be even short. I wish I could get back that ball. It is the second time I have been out that way, so hopefully the next time I won’t get out that way,” he added.
He also noted that he was ready for the spin test that everyone was expecting on the trip and that playing positively was key.
“I have always been a good player of spin, so I adapted my game to lower wickets. It is a little similar to home but different circumstances and different situation, so I just did my part,” Da Silva explained.
“I try to pick the line and length as early as possible. I worked with Monty, our batting coach, on moving forward and back positively and making that decision early,” he added.
He also had “full confidence” in Joseph’s ability with the bat, as the pair kept the runs flowing in the first innings.
And Joseph praised Da Silva despite his rookie status in the team.
“When I came to the crease, it was just to bat some time and support Josh at the crease. It is disappointing not to get the hundred but I have been working hard on my batting so there will be other opportunities to get that,” said Joseph.
“Josh has been batting really well. It is only his third Test and he is showing real maturity with the bat and also behind the stumps. His game is coming along really well,” he added.
Joseph said he was encouraged by Da Silva’s maturity as the pair tried to build a partnership.
About the Bangladesh top-order slump on day two, Joseph said the long time in the field might have left them a bit vulnerable and was happy the Windies could exploit that to end the day in a strong position.
“They’ve been in the field for a very long time, and they might not have been as focused as they normally would have been,” Joseph surmised.