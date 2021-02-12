‘Push is on’

While the West Indies got the better of the first two days of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva said they will have to keep their foot on the gas if they are to stay on top for the rest of the game.

Da Silva, playing in only his third Test match, fell eight runs short of his maiden Test century while Joseph, who is usually hailed for his work with the ball, struck 82 as the Windies posted 409 before Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel combined to leave their hosts at 105 for four at stumps.

“We’re in a top position but we can’t take it for granted. We need to push on and get the rest of these wickets in the first innings and then hopefully get all the wickets to win this Test match,” Da Silva said after the second day’s play yesterday.

Asked about falling short of a ton, Da Silva said he will use it as a learning experience for the future.

“I can’t even describe how it feels or what it means just to be even short. I wish I could get back that ball. It is the second time I have been out that way, so hopefully the next time I won’t get out that way,” he added.

He also noted that he was ready for the spin test that everyone was expecting on the trip and that playing positively was key.

“I have always been a good player of spin, so I adapted my game to lower wickets. It is a little similar to home but different circumstances and different situation, so I just did my part,” Da Silva explained.

“I try to pick the line and length as early as possible. I worked with Monty, our batting coach, on moving forward and back positively and making that decision early,” he added.

He also had “full confidence” in Joseph’s ability with the bat, as the pair kept the runs flowing in the first innings.

And Joseph praised Da Silva despite his rookie status in the team.

“When I came to the crease, it was just to bat some time and support Josh at the crease. It is disappointing not to get the hundred but I have been working hard on my batting so there will be other opportunities to get that,” said Joseph.

“Josh has been batting really well. It is only his third Test and he is showing real maturity with the bat and also behind the stumps. His game is coming along really well,” he added.

Joseph said he was encouraged by Da Silva’s maturity as the pair tried to build a partnership.

About the Bangladesh top-order slump on day two, Joseph said the long time in the field might have left them a bit vulnerable and was happy the Windies could exploit that to end the day in a strong position.

“They’ve been in the field for a very long time, and they might not have been as focused as they normally would have been,” Joseph surmised.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Push is on’

While the West Indies got the better of the first two days of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva said they will have to keep their foot on the gas if they are to stay on top for the rest of the game.

National Age-Group Champs meet in limbo

With their National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash off in less than two weeks, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is still awaiting clearance and permission from the district CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to know if they will be able to stage the competition.

But asked if the ASATT had an alternative plan if clearance didn’t come through in time, ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales expressed confidence.

Crusaders flying solo at top

Crusaders flying solo at top

ANTHONY BROWN won both his matches for the third time as Solo Crusaders took sole possession of the lead in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League on Thursday night, at the Himalaya Club, Barataria.

Stay focused

Despite starting the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a ‘convincing victory’, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the team is focused on improving as they gear up to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their second match of the competition today at Coolidge Cricket Ground from 1.30 p.m.

World Cup peril

World Cup peril

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifying football campaign may get off to a false start.

With one official indicating CONCACAF had set a deadline of today to indicate this country’s ability to host its opening Group F match against Guyana, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee headed by Robert Hadad is still awaiting clearance from the Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Ministry of Health (MoH) officials to be able to stage the March 25 game.

Smooth start

Smooth start

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force probably lost too many wickets but in the end, they started their CG Insurance Super50 Cup campaign with a comfortable five-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.