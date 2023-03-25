Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 closed in on their sixth Premiership 1 league title in 13 years and first since 2017 when they won first innings honours against Comets Sports on the second day of the final round three-day match at Pierre Road in Charlieville, yesterday.
After being dropped from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the recent game against Barbados Pride, opener Jeremy Solozano made a statement with the bat yesterday, hitting 171 off 213 balls as the Parkites posted 391 all out after dismissing Comets for 175 on the first day of the match Friday.
Also among the runs for the Parkites were Camillo Carimbocas and Sion Hackett who scored 84 and 62 respectively.
Comets were 69 for five at the close yesterday, still trailing by 147 runs.
Having already clinched first innings points, QPCC 1 will be looking to formalise their coronation with an outright win today.
Elsewhere, Red Force all-rounder Terrance Hinds slammed 122 for Central Sports as they posted 362 in their first innings against Clarke Road United at Wilson Road in Penal.
Hinds, who was left out of the Red Force team due to an injury, faced 190 balls and struck eight fours and three sixes for his ton and was the last man out for Central Sports.
Hinds also returned to action with the ball, grabbing two wickets for 24 runs from nine overs. However, Clarke Road had a solid response with the bat with all-rounder Joshua James hitting an unbeaten 95 to ensure the Penal-based club avoided the follow-on as they closed the day on 246 for seven, still trailing by 116 runs.
Meanwhile at Gilbert Park in California, defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports won first innings points against Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 after dismissing the Port of Spain side for 244, with Damion Joachim continuing his good form with the ball, grabbing five for 79 from 23 overs.
Matthew Patrick, who took five wickets a day earlier for the Parkites’ second team, hit 58 with the bat while Jason Batson top-scored with 61.
PowerGen, who made 361 in their first innings on the back of Cephas Cooper’s 107, reached 22 without loss at stumps yesterday to take their lead to 139.
In the battle to avoid relegation, Victoria United got themselves to relative safety after clinching first innings points against Preysal Sports at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Depending on the final results today, either Preysal or QPCC 2 will be demoted to the Premiership 2 along with Comets.
Summarised scores:
At Wilson Road
Central Sports 362 (Keagan Simmons 108, Terrance Hinds 122, Marlon Richards 42; Yannick Ottley 5/90, Samuel Roopnarine 2/79)
vs Clarke Road United 246-7 (Joshua James 95, Kerwyn Sirju 41; Marlon Richards 2/16, Terrance Hinds 2/24).
At Gilbert Park
PowerGen Penal Sports 361 (Cephas Cooper 107, Evin Lewis 75, Navin Bidaisee 51, Akeil Cooper 43; Matthew Patrick 5/117) & 22-0
vs QPCC II 244 (Jason Batson 61, Matthew Patrick 58; Damion Joachim 5/79, Ansil Bhagan 3/81).
At Pierre Road
Comets Sports 175 (Denzil Antoine 51; Isaiah Rajah 4/33, Sion Hackett 3/34) & 69-5 (Isaiah Rajah 3/26, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/24)
vs QPCC I 391 (Jeremy Solozano 172, Camillo Carimbocas 84, Sion Hackett 62; Aamir Ali 3/80, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/73, Ronaldo Forester 2/53, Rajeev Ramnarine 2/70).
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal Sports 148 (Jacen Agard 4/25, Sherwin Ganga 3/40) & 179 (Farrel Jugmohan 8/85)
vs Victoria United 269 & 10-0.