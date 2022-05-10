QPCC 1, PowerGen advance to T20 semis

Queen’s Park Cricket Club stayed perfect in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, whipping Preysal Sports by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, to set up a semi-final clash against Clarke Road United in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Tournament favourites QPCC 1 didn’t hold back yesterday with Darren Bravo showing his form with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls to lead the charge for the Parkites as they reached 165 for four off 19 over in reply to Preysal’s total of 164 for seven off 20 overs

Preysal were shaken by the early dismissals of Leonardo Julien, bowled by Akeal Hosein off the first ball of the match, and Crystian Thurton, caught by Terrance Hinds off Anderson Phillip in the second over. But the steady head of Denesh Ramdin kept them in the game, the veteran wicketkeeper hitting an unbeaten 60 to ensure they got to a competitive total.

Ramdin got the Preysal innings going with a straight four off Phillip before slog-sweeping Khary Pierre for six as they reached 49 for two at the halfway stage. The right-hander then targeted Tion Webster with a pair of sixes and fours before bringing his half-century with a six over long on off Yannic Cariah.

But despite the fight shown by the four-time champions, their total wasn’t enough to trouble the Parkites. Ramdin, who retired hurt before returning in the final over, struck fours sixes and four fours, while Saiba Batoosingh was with him at the end, hitting three sixes and a four in an unbeaten 35 (23 balls).

Bravo held the Queen’s Park chase together, hitting three huge sixes and four fours while Goolie also teed off with three maximums and one four in his unbeaten 17-ball, 32 as the Port of Spain club overhauled their target with an over to spare.

In the other Group A game yesterday, PowerGen Penal Sports punched their ticket to the semis with an easy eight-wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club II.

QPCC II rallied from 29 for five after ten overs to post 120 for eight after 20, but it wasn’t enough in the end as PowerGen raced to 124 for two off 12.5 overs with Kyle Kissoondath hitting an unbeaten 55. Skipper Dexter Sween top-scored for QPCC II with 32 while Joshua Ramdoo, Philton Williams and Namir Seupaul chipped in with 30, 23 and 18 not out, respectively.

For PowerGen, Kissoondath faced 42 balls and hit nine fours and a six while fellow opening batter Videsh Sookhai contributed 37 as they made light work of the chase.

The results mean that QPCC I will face Group A runners up Clarke Road United in tomorrow’s second semi-final from 3 p.m. while PowerGen will square off against Group A winners Central Sports in the first semi from 11 a.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Premiership 2 T20 semi-finals will take place today with Prisons Sports taking on Caldrac Club in the first game from 11 a.m. and Merry Boys up against HKL Aranjuez Sports from 3 p.m.

Summarised Scores:

Preysal Sports 164-7 (20 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 60 n.o., Saiba Batoosingh 35 n.o.; Terrance Hinds 3/29, Bryan Charles 2/9) vs QPCC I 165-4 (19 overs) (Darren Bravo 52 n.o., Jyd Goolie 32 n.o., Terrance Hinds 27; Vishan Jagessar 2/17)

—QPCC I won by 6 wickets

QPCC II 120-8 (20 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 30, Dexter Sween 32; Uthman Muhammad 4/25) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 123-2 (12.5 overs) (Kyle Kissoondath 55 n.o., Videsh Sookhai 37)

—PowerGen won by 8 wickets

Today’s fixtures

Premiership 2 semi-finals

Prisons Sports vs Caldrac Club, 11 a.m.

Merry Boys vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, 3 p.m.

Another ‘Caribbean’ medal for Douglas

DERRON DOUGLAS marched into the medal round but two of his compatriots were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

After being edged 14-12 in his first match of the day in the first round of the under-19 main draw, the Trinidad and Tobago roared back to win eight straight and assure himself of at least a silver medal.

QPCC 1, PowerGen advance to T20 semis

Adams: WI need to strike a balance

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said a holistic approach to the transfer of players into various Twenty20 leagues around the world was needed to bring balance to the sport at the domestic and international level.

Adams, a former Jamaica and Windies captain, conceded that T20 will remain an important format of the sport around the globe and the various leagues popping up in diverse places will not stop.

Richards strikes thrice in ‘East’

JORDANE DOOKIE was not the only player to capture a Triple Crown in the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

The 15-year-old captured the Division A singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns in the three-weekend tournament, while Askia Richards picked up the same three titles in Division B.

Masqueraders lift U-16 Cup

Masqueraders lift U-16 Cup

MASQUERADERS defeated Flamingos by four wickets in an enthralling contest on Monday to lift the first Sports and Culture Fund-sponsored Under-16 Cup, organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.

Army still unbeaten in Tiger Tanks U-20

DEFENCE FORCE remain the only unbeaten team in the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational football tournament after a crushing 4-1 win over Police.

The Army are now three-points clear of Trendsetter Hawks, the latter having fallen to a first defeat when doing down 2-1 to Club Sando.

Malachai Daniel scored the second of his team’s goals and also gave a Man of the Match performance as Defence Force whipped Police.