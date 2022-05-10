QPCC 1, PowerGen advance to T20 semis

Queen’s Park Cricket Club stayed perfect in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, whipping Preysal Sports by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, to set up a semi-final clash against Clarke Road United in a rematch of the 2019 final.
Tournament favourites QPCC 1 didn’t hold back yesterday with Darren Bravo showing his form with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls to lead the charge for the Parkites as they reached 165 for four off 19 over in reply to Preysal’s total of 164 for seven off 20 overs
Preysal were shaken by the early dismissals of Leonardo Julien, bowled by Akeal Hosein off the first ball of the match, and Crystian Thurton, caught by Terrance Hinds off Anderson Phillip in the second over. But the steady head of Denesh Ramdin kept them in the game, the veteran wicketkeeper hitting an unbeaten 60 to ensure they got to a competitive total.
Ramdin got the Preysal innings going with a straight four off Phillip before slog-sweeping Khary Pierre for six as they reached 49 for two at the halfway stage. The right-hander then targeted Tion Webster with a pair of sixes and fours before bringing his half-century with a six over long on off Yannic Cariah.
But despite the fight shown by the four-time champions, their total wasn’t enough to trouble the Parkites. Ramdin, who retired hurt before returning in the final over, struck fours sixes and four fours, while Saiba Batoosingh was with him at the end, hitting three sixes and a four in an unbeaten 35 (23 balls).
Bravo held the Queen’s Park chase together, hitting three huge sixes and four fours while Goolie also teed off with three maximums and one four in his unbeaten 17-ball, 32 as the Port of Spain club overhauled their target with an over to spare.
In the other Group A game yesterday, PowerGen Penal Sports punched their ticket to the semis with an easy eight-wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club II.
QPCC II rallied from 29 for five after ten overs to post 120 for eight after 20, but it wasn’t enough in the end as PowerGen raced to 124 for two off 12.5 overs with Kyle Kissoondath hitting an unbeaten 55. Skipper Dexter Sween top-scored for QPCC II with 32 while Joshua Ramdoo, Philton Williams and Namir Seupaul chipped in with 30, 23 and 18 not out, respectively.
For PowerGen, Kissoondath faced 42 balls and hit nine fours and a six while fellow opening batter Videsh Sookhai contributed 37 as they made light work of the chase.
The results mean that QPCC I will face Group A runners up Clarke Road United in tomorrow’s second semi-final from 3 p.m. while PowerGen will square off against Group A winners Central Sports in the first semi from 11 a.m. on the same day.
Meanwhile, the Premiership 2 T20 semi-finals will take place today with Prisons Sports taking on Caldrac Club in the first game from 11 a.m. and Merry Boys up against HKL Aranjuez Sports from 3 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
Preysal Sports 164-7 (20 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 60 n.o., Saiba Batoosingh 35 n.o.; Terrance Hinds 3/29, Bryan Charles 2/9) vs QPCC I 165-4 (19 overs) (Darren Bravo 52 n.o., Jyd Goolie 32 n.o., Terrance Hinds 27; Vishan Jagessar 2/17)
—QPCC I won by 6 wickets
QPCC II 120-8 (20 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 30, Dexter Sween 32; Uthman Muhammad 4/25) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 123-2 (12.5 overs) (Kyle Kissoondath 55 n.o., Videsh Sookhai 37)
—PowerGen won by 8 wickets
Today’s fixtures
Premiership 2 semi-finals
Prisons Sports vs Caldrac Club, 11 a.m.
Merry Boys vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, 3 p.m.