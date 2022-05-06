QPCC 1 win Parkite derby

Akeal Hosein

CELEBRATION TIME: Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 skipper Akeal Hosein, left, and Darren Bravo, second from left, celebrate the fall of a QPCC 2 wicket during their Premiership 1 T20 Group B match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday. QPCC 1 won by nine wickets.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Queen’s Park Cricket Club started their Premiership 1 T20 title defence with an easy nine-wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 in their Group B match on the second day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Having restricted QPCC 2 to 134 for nine, QPCC 1 made light work of the chase thanks to opening batter Isaiah Rajah, who played an anchor role with an unbeaten 64 to lead his team to 138 for one.

Rajah’s opening partner Tion Webster (35 off 28 balls) got the chase off to a bang, clipping pacer Philton Williams for a massive six over deep midwicket before spinner Namir Suepaul sent down a maiden to the batter, who was also put down in slip in the over.

After being given a second chance, Webster opted to go after Williams in the next over, hitting the pacer for a straight six before Rajah cut the bowler for four to point as the defending champs raced to 25 without loss after three overs.

Webster then struck Suepaul for his third and final six of his innings over extra cover but it was in the fifth over of the chase that the Parkites’ seized control.

That is when Rajah shifted gears. He took on medium pacer Dexter Sween, smashing consecutive fours down the ground, through midwicket, through cover and to long-off to take the score to 51 without loss after five overs.

Even when Webster departed, bowled by Sween while attempting to slog-sweep, Rajah kept the Parkites on target, bringing up his 50 off just 25 balls.

The left-hander struck eight fours and two sixes but it was another lefty, Bravo, who scored the winning runs, hitting Williams for four to cover as QPCC 1 reached 138 for one off 14.3 overs.

In the other Group B game yesterday, PowerGen Penal Sports defeated Preysal by three wickets thanks to an unbeaten 46 off 18 balls from Uthman Muhammad which included five sixes and a four.

Preysal batted first and posted 142 for seven and had PowerGen on the ropes at 78 for five in the 14th over before the Penal-based team turn the tides with Ansil Bhagan and Muhammad scoring 21 runs off the 16th over bowled by Strassark Sankar. The score progressed to 115 for six after 17 overs with PowerGen needing 28 runs in last three overs. Mohammad delivered.

He struck a six off Ravi Rampaul and two more off Vishan Jagessar as PowerGen took control of the chase.

Bhagan was run out for 17 in the penultimate over to end the 63-run, game-changing seventh-wicket stand but it didn’t matter, with PowerGen securing victory with four balls to spare.

The tournament continues today with Group A action as Central Sports take on Clarke Road United from 11 a.m. and Alescon Comets tackle Profilbau Victoria United from 3 p.m.

Central Sports and Clarke Road won their respective opening round matches on Thursday and another victory today will see them progress to the knockout round.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Summarised scores:

QPCC II 134-9 (20 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 35, Jesse Bootan 29, Dexter Sween 22 n.o., Yannic Cariah 3/18) vs QPCC I 138-1 (14.3 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 64 n.o., Tion Webster 35, Darren Bravo 30 n.o.)

—QPCC 1 won by nine wickets.

Preysal Sports 142-7 (20 overs) (Navin Bidaisee 25, Denesh Ramdin 25, Vishan Jagessar 28, Sanjiv Gooljar 22 n.o.; Jarlarnie Seales 3/33, Uthman Muhammad 2/29) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 143-7 (19.2 overs) (Uthman Muhammad 46 n.o., Videsh Sookhai 39, Jason Mohammed 29; Rakesh Maharaj 3/24)

—PowerGen won by three wickets.

