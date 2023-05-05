Queen’s Park Cricket Club will be chasing an unprecedented sixth straight Sunday League trophy when they square off against Clarke Road United at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 a.m. today.

The most successful club in domestic cricket, QPCC have dominated the 50-over format for more than a decade, winning nine of the ten titles up for grabs since 2010.

Only Clarke Road have stood in the way of total QPCC dominance, having defeated the Port of Spain club in the 2014 final to deny the Parkites a fifth straight trophy on that occasion.

Now the Northern juggernauts stand on the cusp of making history once again with a familiar foe standing in their way.

“We are very confident going into the game this weekend,” QPCC coach Vinod Maharaj said yesterday.

“The boys have worked hard throughout the week, ticking all the right boxes knowing that we are defending champs and looking to make it six consecutive titles,” he added.

Isaiah Rajah will lead the Parkites today and will be backed up by an experienced line-up which includes West Indies players, pacer Shannon Gabriel and all-rounder Yannic Cariah.

T&T Red Force players Tion Webster, Jeremy Solozano, Jyd Goolie, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre and Amir Jangoo will also line up for the Parkites.

Meanwhile, Clarke Road are not intimidated and coach Dinesh Mahabir said his “underdog” side is prepared to fight to the end.

“Queen’s Park have a strong team and always compete for titles and no one expected us to be competing in the final but we are going do what we can do to stop them. They are the juggernauts and we are the underdogs and we are going to fight all the way.

“Their players are in one of the best set-ups in the country and they get a lot of opportunities. Our players do not get a lot of opportunities but we do have one of the best leg-spinners in the country, one the best off-spinners in the country and one of the best captains in the country. That is what this means to us...this is the only opportunity for a lot of our guys and as underdogs taking on the juggernauts, this is our opportunity. We’ve been building towards this and this is our chance,” Mahabir concluded.

SQUADS:

QPCC (from): Isaiah Rajah (Captain), Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Jeremy Solozano, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Joshua Ramdoo, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Brandon Maharaj, Jordan Warner, Sion Hackett.

CLARKE ROAD UNITED (from): Yannick Ottley (Captain), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Joshua Persaud, DeJourn Charles, Joshua James, Clevon Kalawan, Kerwyn Sirju, Justyn Gangoo, Samuel Roopnarine, Ahkeel Mollon, Adrian Mohammed, Tariq Mohammed, Mahindra Ramsumair, Bhushan Maharaj.

