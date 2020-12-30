Roma Wong Sang

BIG CONTRIBUTION FROM QUEEN’S PARK: Left to right, Roma Wong Sang, Senior Archives and Records officer, Avril Belfon, Government Archivist, Colin Murray, Queen’s Park Cricket Club secretary, QPCC’s Nasser Khan, project cordinator, and Dr Nigel Camacho, QPCC president, at the handover of 300 books from the club to the National Archives.

The Queen’s Park Oval Cricket Club recently handed over its extensive cricket library of over 300 books to the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain. The event took place at the Club’s museum on Tragarete Road.

On hand to receive the collection for the National Archives were Avril Belfon, Government Archivist, and Roma Wong Sang, Senior Archivist, as well as QPCC’s president Nigel Camacho, secretary Colin Murray and project coordinators Starlene Noel and Nasser Khan.

The collection is the result of work done by QPCC’s member and resident archivist Stephen Almandoz, who for over five decades has worked to preserve much of the history of the 130-year old club, most of which is prominently displayed at the QPCC Museum.

Among the books in the QPCC book collection, which will be available to the public at the National Archives on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, are Wisden Cricket Annuals from the 1930s, T&T Cricket Board’s Annuals from the 1960s and 70s, many biographies of past cricket greats, statistical publications and classics such as CLR James’ Beyond the Boundary.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Not surprised

Not surprised

Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said he was not surprised that a…

STARS OPT OUT

STARS OPT OUT

With both the West Indies One Day International and Test captains along with some other key members of the team opting out of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper and director of cricket Jimmy Adams said it was an opportunity for others to step up.

Trinidad and Tobago middle order batsman Jason Mohammed will lead the West Indies One Day International squad for the upcoming tour while Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Test team in Holder’s absence.