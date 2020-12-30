The Queen’s Park Oval Cricket Club recently handed over its extensive cricket library of over 300 books to the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain. The event took place at the Club’s museum on Tragarete Road.
On hand to receive the collection for the National Archives were Avril Belfon, Government Archivist, and Roma Wong Sang, Senior Archivist, as well as QPCC’s president Nigel Camacho, secretary Colin Murray and project coordinators Starlene Noel and Nasser Khan.
The collection is the result of work done by QPCC’s member and resident archivist Stephen Almandoz, who for over five decades has worked to preserve much of the history of the 130-year old club, most of which is prominently displayed at the QPCC Museum.
Among the books in the QPCC book collection, which will be available to the public at the National Archives on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, are Wisden Cricket Annuals from the 1930s, T&T Cricket Board’s Annuals from the 1960s and 70s, many biographies of past cricket greats, statistical publications and classics such as CLR James’ Beyond the Boundary.