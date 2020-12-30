With both the West Indies One Day International and Test captains along with some other key members of the team opting out of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper and director of cricket Jimmy Adams said it was an opportunity for others to step up.

Trinidad and Tobago middle order batsman Jason Mohammed will lead the West Indies One Day International squad for the upcoming tour while Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Test team in Holder’s absence.