QPCC EYE FINAL

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC I) are virtually assured of a place in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-over final following an emphatic eight-wicket win over PowerGen Penal Sports in their penultimate match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.
It was an easy day at the office for the Parkites’ first team with Darren Bravo bowling medium pace, snatching his best figures with the ball of six wickets for 40 runs from 9.1 overs as the home team dismissed PowerGen for 82 off 20.1 overs.
Tion Webster, who chipped with two wickets for 13 runs, then smashed ten sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 68 off 43 deliveries as Queen’s Park raced to 84 for two off 13.5 overs to secure an easy eight-wicket victory.
The Parkites’ sixth straight win keeps them at the top of the eight-team Premiership 1 standings on 18 points and coupled with a healthy net run rate, they will most likely finish the round robin phase on top no matter the results of the final round fixtures today.
The top team after the round robin competition will gain direct qualification to the final while the second and third placed teams will meet in a playoff for the other spot in the championship game.
While the Parkites proved to be a cut above their competitors, Central Sports, led by an unbeaten century from Lendl Simmons, ensured they stayed on the heels of the leaders, securing a three wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club II (QPCC II) at Invaders Ground in Felicity to hold on to second spot while Preysal Sports lost to Profilbau Victoria United to slip out of the top three.
In the other game in the top-flight, First Citizens Clarke Road United moved into third place with a nine-wicket victory over winless Alescon Comets at Wilson Road in Penal.
At Invaders Ground in Felicity, Central Sports were under the gun, with QPCC II posting 322 for six off their 50 overs after they were sent in to bat.
After a steady start led by a brisk 48 off 38 balls from Jordan Warner, QPCC II lost a couple of quick wickets half-way through their innings before Joshua Ramdoo and Jesse Bootan came together in a 116-run fifth wicket stand, with the latter doing most of the heavy hitting.
Bootan, a prolific leg-spinner in his youth cricket days, continued to impress with the bat, slamming six sixes and nine fours in a 56-ball 86 before he was caught off the bowling of Jahron Alfred (one for 73) with the score on 263 for five.
Ramdoo held the innings together with a fighting 78 off 91 balls with four fours and four sixes as QPCC II went past the 300-run mark.
Central Sports’ reply got off to a rocky start with the loss of Daniel Williams in the second over. However, Keagan Simmons (42 off 35 balls) and Aaron Alfred (59 off 52) got them back on track with a 96-run second wicket stand.
But the star of the chase proved to be veteran Lendl Simmons, who batted through the rest of the innings to finish unbeaten on 109 off just 84 balls. Lendl struck seven sixes and five fours.
Central Sports are now assured of a place in the playoff. However, they will want to finish off their round-robin campaign on a high when they take on third place Clarke Road at Invaders Ground today.
Although Clarke Road are currently in third place on 12 points, they could drop out of the playoffs if they lose badly today.
PowerGen and Preysal, who are fourth and fifth on the standings on nine points each, are set to meet at Syne Village in Penal in their final round clash and with three points guaranteed to the winners, one of the two could still overtake Clarke Road on net run rate to secure third place.
So, for Clarke Road, Preysal and PowerGen, there is still all to play for on what is expected to be an exciting final day of the round-robin phase of the competition.
Yesterday’s Sunday League scores:
Premiership 1
Round 6
At Queen’s Park Oval
PowerGen Penal 82 (20.1 overs) (Videsh Sookhai 19; Darren Bravo 6/40, Tion Webster 2/13) vs QPCC I 84-2 (Tion Webster 68 n.o.; Shaaron Lewis 2/31)
—QPCC I won by 8 wickets
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road Utd defeated Alescon Comets by 9 wickets
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal Sports 127 (28.4 overs) (Kamil Pooran 52; Jovan Ali 4/30, V Roopnarine 4/22) vs Profilbau Victoria Utd 128-3 (21.4 overs) (Kyle Roopchand 69, Keron Kanhai 33 n.o.)
—Victoria won by 7 wickets
Invaders Ground
QPCC II 322-6 (50 overs) (Jesse Bootan 86, Joshua Ramdoo 78 n.o., Jordan Warner 48; Ricky Jaipaul 2/30) vs Central Sports 325-7 (49.1 overs) (Lendl Simmons 109 n.o., Aaron Alfred 59, Brandon Ramdial 42, Keagan Simmons 42; Sion Hackett 2/76, Eric Garcia 2/73, Dexter Sween 2/49)
—Central Sports won by 3 wickets
Today’s Sunday League fixtures
(All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.)
Premiership 1
Round 7
Central Sports vs Clarke Road United, Invaders Ground
PowerGen Penal vs Preysal Sports, Syne Village
Alescon Comets vs QPCC I, Pierre Road
QPCC II vs Profilbau Victoria United, Queen’s Park Oval