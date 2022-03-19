Queen’s Park Cricket Club I made light work of Profilbau Victoria United at the Oval in Port of Spain yesterday to stay unbeaten in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board 50-overs Sunday League competition heading into the third round of matches today.
Queen’s Park flexed its muscles with the ball inserting the Victoria to bat and dismissing the Barrackpore-based outfit for 85 in 32.5 overs. T&T Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano then scored and unbeaten 43 as the home team cruised to 91 for three off 17.4 overs, winning by seven wickets.
The Parkites got an early breakthrough with Kyle Roopchand being run out for a ‘duck’ in the third over before the spinners went to work.
Off-spinners Jon Russ Jaggesar and Bryan Charles grabbed three for 18 and two for 17 respectively to lead the charge while left-arm spinners Khary Pierre (1/1) and Akeal Hosein (1/25) took a wicket each to wreck Victoria’s innings.
Even Darren Bravo, who opened the bowled with his medium pace, took a wicket to finish with one for nine as the second-round match progressed to an early finish. In response, Solozano smacked two sixes and four fours in his 54-ball knock to lead the hosts to victory. The Sunday League continues today with Round Three which will be headlined by a t-op of the table clash between QPCC I and Central Sports at the Oval.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership 1
At Wilson Road
QPCC II 213-7 (50 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 40, Sion Hackett 40 n.o., Joshua Ramdoo 39, Brandon Maharaj 31; Samuel Roopnarine 3/44, Ahkeel Mollon 2/25) vs Clarke Road United 214-2 (42 .4 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 88 n.o., Yannick Ottley 65 n.o.) --Clarke Road won 8 wickets
At Queen’s Park Oval
Profilbau Victoria United 85 (32.5 overs) (Sherwin Ganga 20; Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/18, Bryan Charles 2/17) vs QPCC I 91-3 (17.4 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 43 n.o.)
—QPCC I won by 7 wickets
At Syne Village
PowerGen Penal Sports 135 (36.2 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 44; Amrit Dass 6/31, Justin Manickj 2/12) vs Alescon Comets 88 (31.4 overs) (Jabari Mills 34; Uthman Muhammad 3/25, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/15, Jason Mohammed 2/0, Ansil Bhagan 2/18) --PowerGen won by 45 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Central Sports 256 (Daniel Williams 66, Aaron Alfred 53, Jahron Alfred 42 n.o., Keagan Simmons 32; Sanjeev Gooljar 3/62, R Maharaj 2/33, Vishan Jagessar 2/41, S Sankar 2/49) vs Preysal Sports 210 (46.2 overs) (Kamil Pooran 51, Vishan Jagassar 46, Navin Bidaisee 40, Denesh Ramdin 30; Jahron Alfred 3/12, Rayad Emrit 2/32) —Central Sports won by 46 runs
Premiership 2 North
Munroe Road 218 (Kyle Jattan 47; Anthony Simmons 4/41, Shakeel Allick 2/19) vs Cane Farm Sports 167 (Shakeel Allick 41; Travaine Cargill 4/26, Fareez Ali 2/46, Al Fayyal Ali 2/26)
—Munroe Road won by 51 runs
Merry Boys 200 (Darron Cruickshank 66, Samuel Felix 42; Junior Mearns 3/21, Idrees Mohammed 2/16) vs EYM 116 (Idrees Mohammed 35; Darron Cruickshank 5/24, Franklyn Rouse 3/7) —Merry Boys won by 84 runs
QPCC III 221 (Sachin Seecharan 48, Mikel Govia 37, Shazad Mohammed 35; Jerve Cummings 3/46, Vikash Rampersad 3/51, Andre Mohammed 2/51) vs Prisons Sports 126-9 (Bryan Boodram 27; Shiva McKoon 3/40, Mikel Govia 2/19, Sameer Ali 2/9) —QPCCI III won by 95 runs
Premiership 2 South
Yorkshire Sports 189 (Antonio Babe 36, Gregory Mahabir 35; Selvyn Jacob 5/23, David Goonieram 2/40) vs Marchin Patriots 192-7 (Dave Samooj 45, Selvyn Jacob 38; Gabriel Maraj 4/46, Renzo Trotman 2/42)
—Marchin won by 3 wickets
Today’s Sunday League fixtures:
(All matches start at 10 am)
Premiership 1
QPCC II vs Preysal Sports, Inshan Ali Park
Clarke Road United vs PowerGen Penal Sports, Wilson Road
Central Sports vs QPCC I, Queen’s Park Oval
Profilbau Victoria United vs Alescon Comets, Pierre Road
Premiership 2 North
Merry Boys vs Munroe Road, Diego Martin
Defence Force vs Cane Farm Sports, Munroe Rd
Prisons Sports vs EYM, Arouca
QPCC III vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Aranjuez
Premiership 2 South
Marchin Patriots vs Under-19s, NCC
Barrackpore United vs Sancho St Julien, Daren Ganga Ground
Yorkshire vs Cosmos, Cunjal
Caldrac vs Endeavour, Gilbert Park