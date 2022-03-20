QPCC I remain perfect

Kamil Pooran

CENTURION: Kamil Pooran in action at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy during the Dream 11 T10 Blast earlier this month. Pooran struck 119 yesterday for Preysal Sports as they whipped QPCC II by 220 runs in their third round Sunday League 50-overs match at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal. --Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I stayed in the lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Sunday League 50-overs competition following their three-wicket victory over Central Sports in their third-round match at Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, yesterday.

Having dismissed Central Sports for 190, the Parkites stumbled before reaching 195 for seven to clinch their third win in as many matches.

Darren Bravo held the chase together for the hosts, hitting 58 with three fours and three sixes, while Terrance Hinds provided some fireworks with a 39-ball, 53 which included five sixes and two fours.

The hosts lost three more wickets but were never in danger of falling short as they handed Central Sports their first defeat of the season.

In other results yesterday, a century from Kamil Pooran set up Preysal’s 220-run win over QPCC II at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal while Eton Bhal hit 135 to guide Profilbau Victoria United to a 106-run victory over Alescon Comets at Pierre Road.

At Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, having won the toss, opted to bat first and were off to a quick start with Pooran and Leonardo Julien taking the score to 90 in the first ten overs before Namir Suepaul (2/60) made the first breakthrough for QPCC II. Suepaul trapped Julien lbw for a 43-ball, 45, which included seven fours and a six.

But that did little to slow Preysal’s progress. Pooran kept up the pace, smashing 13 fours and four sixes in a 73-ball knock that saw Preysal race to 215 in the 28th over before Suepaul struck again to remove the set batter.

But Denesh Ramdin showed his experience with 43 off 49 balls, while former West Indies Under-19 batter Mbeki Joseph struck seven fours and a six in his 65, off 57 balls, and former T&T Under-19 captain Navin Bidaisee chipped in with 42 (40 balls), counting four fours and a six.

In reply, medium pacer Strassark Sankar ripped through the QPCC II top order, reducing the visitors to 23 for four in the fifth over of the chase. Sankar bowled the top three QPCC II batters -- Nicholas Alexis (0), Kirstan Kallicharan (0) and Jordan Warner (19) -- in the third over and trapped Brandon Maharaj lbw in the fifth to put Preysal in the driver’s seat.

Joshua Ramdoo was the standout batter for QPCC II, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 68 balls with included two sixes and six fours. But the task was too tall for the visitors who slipped to their third straight defeat of the season.

At Pierre Road, Bhal struck 15 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock that led Victoria to 297 after they were sent in to bat. In reply, Comets were dismissed for 191 in 44 overs, losing their third game of the season. In the other match yesterday, First Citizens Clarke Road United beat PowerGen Penal Sports by 60 runs at Wilson Road.

Summarised Scores:

Premiership 1

At Inshan Ali Park

Preysal Sports 392-8 (50 overs) (Kamil Pooran 119, Mbeki Joseph 65, Leonardo Julien 45, Denesh Ramdin 43, Navin Bidaisee 42; Namir Suepaul 2/60, Philton Williams 2/86) vs QPCC II 172 (27.2 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 74 n.o.; Strassark Sankar 4/17, Justin Joseph 4/63)

—Preysal won by 220 runs

At Wilson Road

Clarke Road United 212-8 (50 overs) (Yannick Ottley 71, Clevon Kalawan 33, Tariq Mohammed 31, Sean Siloch 29; Uthman Muhammad 2/62, Shaaron Lewis 2/31, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/32) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 152 (38.3 overs) (Uthman Muhammad 33; Samuel Roopnarine 3/19, Nicholas Alu 2/24, Jystyn Gangoo 2/25, Kerwyn Sirju 2/30)

—Clarke Road won by 60 runs

At Queen’s Park Oval

Central Sports 190 (49.5 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 37, Aaron Alfred 35; Isaiah Rajah 3/24, Bryan Charles 3/37, Jyd Goolie 2/43) vs QPCC I 191-7 (40.4 overs) (Darren Bravo 58, Terrance Hinds 53, Khary Pierre 30, Jeremy Solozano 30; Ryan Austin 3/7, Jahron Alfred 2/26, Marlon Richards 2/42)

—QPCC I won by 3 wickets

At Pierre Road

Profilbau Victoria United 297 (50 overs) (Eton Bhal 135, Marcelle Jones 67; Justin Manick 4/64, Shatrughan Rambaran 4/36) vs Alescon Comets 191 (44 overs) (Jabari Mills 55, R Forester 39; J Ali 4/25, Farren Jugmohan 2/41, Sherwin Ganga 2/18) —Victoria United won by 106 runs

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister congratulates Richards, Team TTO

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe issued congratulations to Team TTO track star Jereem Richards on his World Athletics Indoor Championships 400m gold-medal effort in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

Ramroop, Williams top Jrs at TTCF National Champs

CYCLISTS Javon Ramroop and Kyra Williams were crowned national juvenile male and female sprint champions after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters National Championships, which pedalled off at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday night.

QPCC I remain perfect

QPCC I remain perfect

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I stayed in the lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Sunday League 50-overs competition following their three-wicket victory over Central Sports in their third-round match at Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, yesterday.

Walters reaches World Indoors semis

Walters reaches World Indoors semis

Ruebin Walters reached the semi-final round of the men’s 60 metres hurdles on the third and final day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete clocked 7.68 seconds to finish sixth in the opening semi and 20th overall. Eight men advanced to the final.

Walcott wins season opener

Walcott wins season opener

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2022 campaign with a comfortable victory at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA, on Saturday.

Walcott landed the spear 84.68 metres to claim men’s javelin gold, well ahead of American Curtis Johnson, the runner-up with a 76.68m throw. Walcott’s winning effort earned him second spot on the 2022 world performance list, behind Belarusian Aliaksei Katkavets (87.53m).

Julien elected TTSA boss again

DIANE JULIEN has been appointed president of the Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association (TTSA) for the third time in succession.

Nine persons were elected recently to serve the sport for the next two years, during the TTSA’s first virtual annual general meeting.

It was the first election in four years as the one which had been scheduled for 2020 did not take place because of Covid-19.