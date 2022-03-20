QPCC I remain perfect

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I stayed in the lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Sunday League 50-overs competition following their three-wicket victory over Central Sports in their third-round match at Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, yesterday.
Having dismissed Central Sports for 190, the Parkites stumbled before reaching 195 for seven to clinch their third win in as many matches.
Darren Bravo held the chase together for the hosts, hitting 58 with three fours and three sixes, while Terrance Hinds provided some fireworks with a 39-ball, 53 which included five sixes and two fours.
The hosts lost three more wickets but were never in danger of falling short as they handed Central Sports their first defeat of the season.
In other results yesterday, a century from Kamil Pooran set up Preysal’s 220-run win over QPCC II at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal while Eton Bhal hit 135 to guide Profilbau Victoria United to a 106-run victory over Alescon Comets at Pierre Road.
At Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, having won the toss, opted to bat first and were off to a quick start with Pooran and Leonardo Julien taking the score to 90 in the first ten overs before Namir Suepaul (2/60) made the first breakthrough for QPCC II. Suepaul trapped Julien lbw for a 43-ball, 45, which included seven fours and a six.
But that did little to slow Preysal’s progress. Pooran kept up the pace, smashing 13 fours and four sixes in a 73-ball knock that saw Preysal race to 215 in the 28th over before Suepaul struck again to remove the set batter.
But Denesh Ramdin showed his experience with 43 off 49 balls, while former West Indies Under-19 batter Mbeki Joseph struck seven fours and a six in his 65, off 57 balls, and former T&T Under-19 captain Navin Bidaisee chipped in with 42 (40 balls), counting four fours and a six.
In reply, medium pacer Strassark Sankar ripped through the QPCC II top order, reducing the visitors to 23 for four in the fifth over of the chase. Sankar bowled the top three QPCC II batters -- Nicholas Alexis (0), Kirstan Kallicharan (0) and Jordan Warner (19) -- in the third over and trapped Brandon Maharaj lbw in the fifth to put Preysal in the driver’s seat.
Joshua Ramdoo was the standout batter for QPCC II, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 68 balls with included two sixes and six fours. But the task was too tall for the visitors who slipped to their third straight defeat of the season.
At Pierre Road, Bhal struck 15 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock that led Victoria to 297 after they were sent in to bat. In reply, Comets were dismissed for 191 in 44 overs, losing their third game of the season. In the other match yesterday, First Citizens Clarke Road United beat PowerGen Penal Sports by 60 runs at Wilson Road.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership 1
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal Sports 392-8 (50 overs) (Kamil Pooran 119, Mbeki Joseph 65, Leonardo Julien 45, Denesh Ramdin 43, Navin Bidaisee 42; Namir Suepaul 2/60, Philton Williams 2/86) vs QPCC II 172 (27.2 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 74 n.o.; Strassark Sankar 4/17, Justin Joseph 4/63)
—Preysal won by 220 runs
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road United 212-8 (50 overs) (Yannick Ottley 71, Clevon Kalawan 33, Tariq Mohammed 31, Sean Siloch 29; Uthman Muhammad 2/62, Shaaron Lewis 2/31, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/32) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 152 (38.3 overs) (Uthman Muhammad 33; Samuel Roopnarine 3/19, Nicholas Alu 2/24, Jystyn Gangoo 2/25, Kerwyn Sirju 2/30)
—Clarke Road won by 60 runs
At Queen’s Park Oval
Central Sports 190 (49.5 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 37, Aaron Alfred 35; Isaiah Rajah 3/24, Bryan Charles 3/37, Jyd Goolie 2/43) vs QPCC I 191-7 (40.4 overs) (Darren Bravo 58, Terrance Hinds 53, Khary Pierre 30, Jeremy Solozano 30; Ryan Austin 3/7, Jahron Alfred 2/26, Marlon Richards 2/42)
—QPCC I won by 3 wickets
At Pierre Road
Profilbau Victoria United 297 (50 overs) (Eton Bhal 135, Marcelle Jones 67; Justin Manick 4/64, Shatrughan Rambaran 4/36) vs Alescon Comets 191 (44 overs) (Jabari Mills 55, R Forester 39; J Ali 4/25, Farren Jugmohan 2/41, Sherwin Ganga 2/18) —Victoria United won by 106 runs