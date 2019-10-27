Defending champions QPCC will tackle the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in the first semi-final of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) Indoor Competition on Saturday as the competition winds down. That will be the first semi-final in the Men’s Open division at the Woodbrook Youth Facility (WYF) from 1 p.m. It precedes the second semi-final, featuring the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Malvern at 2 p.m.
QPCC (13pts) finished atop of the round-robin league stage on goal difference (+17 to +15) over the TTDF (13 pts) after the Army/Coast Guard combination committed an own goal, losing their final round match by disqualification for playing an unregistered player against cellar-placed (7th) SHAPE, two Sundays ago.