QPCC move to the top in Tier 2

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) have moved to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 table, after defeating San Fernando Giants 2-0 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Wednesday. The goals were scored by Daniel Warner and Jaden McKree.
Fielding a very young team, unbeaten Queen’s Park have now amassed 13 points from five matches played, winning four of them, and are two points ahead of previous leaders 1976 FC Phoenix of Tobago.
The other of two matches played Wednesday saw Matura Reunited getting a second win of the season when defeating Harlem Strikers 1-0 at Valsayn. An eighth minute item from Jabari Raphael was the game’s decider and gave the visitors all three points.