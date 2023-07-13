QPCC move to the top in Tier 2

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) have moved to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 table, after defeating San Fernando Giants 2-0 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Wednesday. The goals were scored by Daniel Warner and Jaden McKree.

Fielding a very young team, unbeaten Queen’s Park have now amassed 13 points from five matches played, winning four of them, and are two points ahead of previous leaders 1976 FC Phoenix of Tobago.

The other of two matches played Wednesday saw Matura Reunited getting a second win of the season when defeating Harlem Strikers 1-0 at Valsayn. An eighth minute item from Jabari Raphael was the game’s decider and gave the visitors all three points.

West Indies had little reward after enduring a long, hard grind, while the Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma made merry and carved out monumental hundreds to put their side firmly in control of the first Test yesterday in Dominica.

Revenge for Sagicor champ Byng

SEBASTIEN BYNG gained sweet revenge en route to capturing the senior singles title in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Carter cashes in

Dylan Carter will be the biggest beneficiary from the Government’s incentives programme for the just-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).

The Trinidad and Tobago girls Under-19 cricket team secured their place in the final of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Championship with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Guyana in their final group stage match at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at UWI, St Augustine, yesterday.

