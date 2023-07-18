LEADERS Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Phoenix FC both maintained their positions in the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), while Police moved up to third.

The second-tier version of the protective services derby saw Police shut out Defence Force 2-0, getting a third win of the season, through goals on either side of half-time from Khiba Romany (13’) and Clevon Mcfee (65’).

Meanwhile, unbeaten QPCC won 3-2 over UTT Patriots for a fifth victory of the season, while Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix stayed second after defeating bottom-placed Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United 3-1.

Dacian John gave the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) an early lead in the 18th minute, before Adriel Kerr (26’) scored to pull the Parkites level going into the half-time break.

QPCC then netted twice in the second half, within a three-minute period, to secure the points, with Kiel Lopez (70’) and Jaden Mckree (73’) getting the goals.

Meanwhile, Tobago’s Phoenix built a solid three-goal advantage with goals from Mickaeel Jem Gordon (50’), Adriel George (54’) and Jariel Arthur 89’), before Ajani Mcintyre’s 90th minute consolation goal for the footballers from North/West Trinidad.

TTPFL 2 RESULTS:

(Sunday)

FC Phoenix 3 (Mickaeel Jem Gordon 50’, Adriel George 54’, Jariel Arthur 89’) vs PVDM United 1 (Ajani Mcintyre 90’)

QPCC FC 3 (Adriel Kerr 26’, Kiel Lopez 70’, Jaden Mckree 73’) vs UTT FC Patriots 1 (Dacian John 18’)

Police FC 2 (Khiba Romany 13’, Clevon Mcfee 65’) vs Defence Force FC 0

Guaya United 2 (Keston Frontin 15’, Dejon Waldropt 58’) vs Matura Reunited (Brendon Figuera 36’)

Giants San Fernando Giants 2 (Arvid Apple White 40’ Denton Headley 60’) vs Bethel FC 0

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

QPCC stay atop in Tier 2

LEADERS Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Phoenix FC both maintained their positions in the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), while Police moved up to third.

The second-tier version of the protective services derby saw Police shut out Defence Force 2-0, getting a third win of the season, through goals on either side of half-time from Khiba Romany (13’) and Clevon Mcfee (65’).

Joefield, Garcia compete at Senior Games

Joefield, Garcia compete at Senior Games

Trinidad and Tobago masters athlete Susannah Joefield just missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 70-74 10-kilometre road race at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, two Fridays ago.

Joefield was fourth in one hour, three minutes, 26 seconds.

‘DON’T PLAY NAMES’

‘DON’T PLAY NAMES’

Despite being steamrolled on the third day of the first Test, West Indies head coach Andre Coley said there were periods at Windsor Park in Dominica where the hosts showed their mettle and he is hoping for more of those types of moments when the second Test bowls off at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, tomorrow.

Carenage football league resumes post-pandemic

BPTT Limited is the major sponsor of the Carenage Football League, which kicks off Friday with a double-header at the Carenage Recreation Ground on Haig Street.

Run by the Friends and Family group, the league will be played after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gopee-Scoon urges Marac residents to ‘get involved’ and make use of facility

Gopee-Scoon urges Marac residents to ‘get involved’ and make use of facility

Get out and play. That was the message of Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon, on Saturday, when the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) presented the revitalised Marac Recreation Ground, equipped with amenities for sports and recreation.

Gopee-Scoon delivered the feature address on behalf of Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, and underscored Government’s continued efforts to provide modern, accessible spaces for sport and physical activity.

C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s golf team captain Ryan Peters is optimistic that the team will give a good showing as they aim to win the 66th edition of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which tees off next Wednesday and runs through Friday, at the Plantations Golf Course in Tobago.