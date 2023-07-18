QPCC stay atop in Tier 2

LEADERS Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Phoenix FC both maintained their positions in the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), while Police moved up to third.
The second-tier version of the protective services derby saw Police shut out Defence Force 2-0, getting a third win of the season, through goals on either side of half-time from Khiba Romany (13’) and Clevon Mcfee (65’).
Meanwhile, unbeaten QPCC won 3-2 over UTT Patriots for a fifth victory of the season, while Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix stayed second after defeating bottom-placed Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United 3-1.
Dacian John gave the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) an early lead in the 18th minute, before Adriel Kerr (26’) scored to pull the Parkites level going into the half-time break.
QPCC then netted twice in the second half, within a three-minute period, to secure the points, with Kiel Lopez (70’) and Jaden Mckree (73’) getting the goals.
Meanwhile, Tobago’s Phoenix built a solid three-goal advantage with goals from Mickaeel Jem Gordon (50’), Adriel George (54’) and Jariel Arthur 89’), before Ajani Mcintyre’s 90th minute consolation goal for the footballers from North/West Trinidad.
TTPFL 2 RESULTS:
(Sunday)
FC Phoenix 3 (Mickaeel Jem Gordon 50’, Adriel George 54’, Jariel Arthur 89’) vs PVDM United 1 (Ajani Mcintyre 90’)
QPCC FC 3 (Adriel Kerr 26’, Kiel Lopez 70’, Jaden Mckree 73’) vs UTT FC Patriots 1 (Dacian John 18’)
Police FC 2 (Khiba Romany 13’, Clevon Mcfee 65’) vs Defence Force FC 0
Guaya United 2 (Keston Frontin 15’, Dejon Waldropt 58’) vs Matura Reunited (Brendon Figuera 36’)
Giants San Fernando Giants 2 (Arvid Apple White 40’ Denton Headley 60’) vs Bethel FC 0