QPCC teams clash in league final

TWO QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) teams will clash for the Division B crown on the penultimate day of action in the National Squash League tonight, at the Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Three of the four teams in the category came from the biggest club in the country, and The Killer Bs and Cookin Vibez earned the right to play for the title by finishing in the first two places after two rounds of round-robin action.
The Killer Bs, including Godrey Wei and national Under-19 champion Sigourney Williams, finished at the top of the first stage with 26 points, seven more than Cookin Vibez, led by former two-time national badminton champ Rahul Rampersad.
The other QPCC team, Ball Smashers, ended up at the rear of the first stage with three points, five less than PAP (Pointe-a-Pierre) On-Pointe.
All three clubs involved in Division C hailed from Pointe-a-Pierre and Stress Test were heavily favoured to capture the title when they opposed Court Warriors after press time last night.
After the two rounds of round-robin action, Stress Test had 18 points, twice as many as Court Warriors and 14 more than Juniors-- an outfit comprised of only juniors which was led by Rhea Khan, who was crowned national champ a 19th time last month. The Division A final of the tournament will take place at the Oval on Saturday afternoon.