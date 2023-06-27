QPCC teams clash in league final

TWO QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) teams will clash for the Division B crown on the penultimate day of action in the National Squash League tonight, at the Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Three of the four teams in the category came from the biggest club in the country, and The Killer Bs and Cookin Vibez earned the right to play for the title by finishing in the first two places after two rounds of round-robin action.

The Killer Bs, including Godrey Wei and national Under-19 champion Sigourney Williams, finished at the top of the first stage with 26 points, seven more than Cookin Vibez, led by former two-time national badminton champ Rahul Rampersad.

The other QPCC team, Ball Smashers, ended up at the rear of the first stage with three points, five less than PAP (Pointe-a-Pierre) On-Pointe.

All three clubs involved in Division C hailed from Pointe-a-Pierre and Stress Test were heavily favoured to capture the title when they opposed Court Warriors after press time last night.

After the two rounds of round-robin action, Stress Test had 18 points, twice as many as Court Warriors and 14 more than Juniors-- an outfit comprised of only juniors which was led by Rhea Khan, who was crowned national champ a 19th time last month. The Division A final of the tournament will take place at the Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Caribbean derby

Caribbean derby

Caribbean derbies against Jamaica are never easy, especially when much is at stake.

A win over Jamaica today at the CONCACAF Gold Cup will put Trinidad and Tobago’s

men’s football team through to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

T&T’s Khan in JITIC semis

MADISON KHAN advanced to the semi-finals of the consolation draw in the Under-14 division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

Gold again!

Dylan Carter struck gold for the second time at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he touched the wall in 23.32 seconds in the men’s 50 metres butterfly final in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders seized silver (23.90) while Mexican Andres Dupont bagged bronze (24.19). T&T’s Zarek Wilson clocked 25.21 to finish third in the “B” final and 11th overall.

‘Natty’ takes Golden Boot

NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES has ended the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One league season with the Golden Boot.

The former Queen’s Royal College and Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 striker, ended the truncated league season with 15 goals from 22 matches, his last coming on Saturday for Tiger Tanks Club Sando in a 2-0 win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic.

Phillip cops CariFin Cross Country run

Abijah Phillip, a seasoned CariFin veteran from RBL, etched his name in the history books by securing his third victory in the men’s running category when the CariFin Games Cross Country competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah earlier this month.