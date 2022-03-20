COMPETITIVE squash will return after an absence of over a year in Trinidad from Thursday.

The Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) will host a three-day open graded tournament at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

It will be the first tournament in the country since a similar graded tournament took place in the middle of March last year.

That was the first competition in the country in the sport since a month before the first Covid-19 shutdown in the middle of March 2020.

The pandemic has affected squash all over the world and like most events, the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships and Junior CASA Championships have not been contested since ’19. These tournaments are expected to return this year, along with the National Championships and National Junior Championships.

Although the sport has been dormant in the country, Seth Thong not only competed, but reached the last 32 in the Under-15 category in the United States Open Junior Championships in December.

Former national champion Paul Jerome De Verteuil defeated the 2019 Caribbean Under-13 champion in last year’s Division A “Graded” final, after he also captured the title in the previous one in 2020.

