Lendl Simmons

FORMER WEST INDIES STAR: Central Sports batter

Lendl Simmons.

After a break for the Easter

Weekend, the Trinidad and

Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League

50-over competition returns today with Premiership 1 defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 up against rivals PowerGen Penal Sports at Syne Village in Penal from 10 am.

The Parkites are unbeaten after two matches in the competition having

defeated Preysal Sports by eight

wickets in the opening game of the competition before whipping QPCC 2 by four wickets in the second round.

Meanwhile PowerGen Penal have had mixed fortunes so far in the

white-ball competition, losing to Clarke Road United in their first game of the campaign before defeating Victoria United in their second match to stay in the play-off race.

The top four teams after the round-robin phase of the competition will advance to the semi-finals.

While the Parkites versus PowerGen clash in South Trinidad is expected to be the highlight of the third round of the competition, another key rivalry will be renewed in Central Trinidad when past champions Comets Sports host cross-town rivals Central Sports at Pierre Road in Charlieville.

Central Sports, who have national players Kjorn Ottley, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Terrance Hinds and Imran Khan as well as former West Indies star batter Lendl Simmons in their line-up, are favoured to come out on top.

Ottley scored an unbeaten 110 in the previous round when Central

successfully chased 332 against Preysal, while Keagan and Lendl both scored half-centuries.

However, Comets have proven themselves to be tough opponents in the white-ball game having beaten QPCC 2 in the opening round of matches thanks to an unbeaten century from Denzil Antoine.

In other matches today, Clarke Road United, who are also unbeaten after two games, will host Victoria United at Wilson Road in Penal while QPCC 2 will host Preysal Sports at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

All matches bowl off at 10 am.

Sunday League Fixtures

Today—Round 3

PowerGen Penal Sports vs QPCC 1, Syne Village

Comets Sports vs Central Sports, Pierre Road

Clarke Road United vs Victoria United, Wilson Road

QPCC 2 vs Preysal Sports, Queen’s Park Oval

Tomorrow—Round 4

QPCC 1 vs Central Sports, Queen’s Park Oval

Preysal Sports vs PowerGen Penal Sports, Inshan Ali Park

Clarke Road United vs QPCC 2, Wilson Road

Victoria United vs Comets Sports, Darren Ganga Ground

