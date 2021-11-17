International cricket will return to Trinidad and Tobago in January with ICC Under-19 World Cup matches being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin.
The venues and fixtures were announced by the ICC yesterday and the tournament, which will be played from January 14 to February 5, will feature 16 teams and 48 matches played across four hosts territories.
The 16 teams competing will see current holders Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, with debutants Uganda placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland. Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, hosts West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka and Scotland complete the tournament line up in Group D. New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.
The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with ten venues hosting matches. The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.
The 48-match schedule will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia, and Sri Lanka facing Scotland in Guyana on January 14. The group stage will take place across Guyana, St Kitts-Nevis and T&T between January 14 and 22.
T&T will also host the Plate competition between January 25 and 31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26. The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said he is looking forward to competition and expects the Caribbean side to make the region proud. “CWI is looking forward to hosting this important global U-19 cricket event, which is just around the corner, in January,” said Skerritt.
“In partnership with host territorial boards, cricket clubs, and Ministries of Sports, we have been hard at work preparing for this event over the past several months. However, amid so many Covid-related challenges, it has not been easy to finalise the venues and to work out all the related logistics,” he explained.
“At the same time, our U-19 head coach, Floyd Reifer, and his coaching staff have been busy preparing our team for competition, using innovative methods to keep them active even while they were restricted from travel,” Skerritt added.
He continued: “West Indies has a proud Under-19 cricket history, with several bright talents blossoming into international stars over the years. We, therefore, expect our current team of Under-19 players to do us proud in the 2022 tournament.
“I am also confident that our visitors will experience the best of our world-famous Caribbean culture and hospitality in Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago,” the CWI president concluded.
The West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times, Pakistan twice while England, South Africa and Bangladesh have won it once each. There will be 16 warm-up matches taking place between January 9 and 12 in St Kitts-Nevis and Guyana.