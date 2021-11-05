Qualifiers beaten at Shaw Park

THE four teenaged qualifiers lost both matches when the final round of the OMADA Center – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top Eight Tournament got going Thursday at Shaw Park, Tobago.
Shae Millington, Christopher Roberts, Adrian Jacob and Luca De Noon had played unbeaten last weekend to win their respective groups and advance to the final round-robin stage.
But they were only able to win a combined one set from the players automatically placed in the final stage—Kobe James, Jovani Lewis, Nicholas Ready and De Noon’s uncle Dunstan De Noon.
Millington actually won that set 6-0 after a 6-1 first set thrashing by Lewis, but he was then edged 10-6 in the deciding match tiebreak during the night session.
The former top Under-14 player had lost his opening Group B match 6-3, 6-3 to tournament organiser Dunstan, who came back in the night to defeat Jacob 6-4, 6-3.
The former respected junior of the late 1990s will tackle Lewis tonight to determine who wins the group and advances to Sunday’s final.
Lewis, once ranked in the top five in the country, whipped Jacob 6-1, 6-4 in his opening match.
The other group has followed the same pattern, and former national Under-18 champion James will square off against Ready tonight for the other place in the title match.
James, who won the second leg of this series in July last year, was a 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 winner over Under-16 player Luca in the morning session and took down Christopher Roberts in the night.
Ready, the 2018 national Under-12 champ, dismissed Roberts with surprising ease 6-4, 6-0 and halted Luca 7-5, 6-1.
Tranquillity Open champion Vaughn Wilson is not competing after winning the last two legs.
This is the fifth tournament in this series, which inaugurated two years ago.