Quashie keeps rolling in Tobago

JACE QUASHIE continued to shine when the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament continued Thursday night at Shaw Park, Tobago.

After both players had won their other two matches, the 14-year-old whipped leading coach Anthony Williams 8-4 to top Group A and qualify for last night’s main draw.

Quashie has continued from where he left off last weekend when he reached the Under-16 final of the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament.

The title match against Trinidadian Saqiv Williams was expected to be contested during the week but has not taken place as yet.

Luca De Noon, who lost to Quashie in the “Crusoe” semi-finals, also qualified for last night’s main draw, along with Nicholas Ready and Joshua Arnold.

In a battle of unbeaten players, De Noon whipped Thomas Chung 8-2 and Ready took out Jordell Chapman by the same score to win Group II and IV, respectively. And Arnold did not allow Theodore Greig a single game for his third win from as many matches to top Group III.

The former national Under-21 champ has ended up in the tougher group as title favourite Vaughn Wilson, who won the last leg of this series, is also included in the quartet.

The other players involved in Group A are Quashie and De Noon’s uncle Dunstan De Noon, the tournament organiser who reached the final of the second leg last July.

Former national Under-16 and 18 champ Kobe James, who beat Dunstan for the title eight months ago after taking out Wilson in the round-robin stage, is in Group B, along with former top player Jovani Lewis and qualifiers Luca and Ready.

The group winners will square off for the title tomorrow night.

