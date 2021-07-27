Queen Flora!

Flora Duffy is the Queen of Bermuda!
As a British Overseas Territory, Bermuda’s head of state is officially Queen Elizabeth II. Duffy, though, has ascended a throne of her own with Women’s triathlon gold at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan.
Duffy is Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic champion. With a population of just over 62,000, the North Atlantic nation is now the smallest country to earn Olympic gold.
Duffy grabbed the historic medal late on Monday (T&T time) at Odaiba Marine Park. She is only the second Bermudian to secure precious metal on the world’s biggest sporting stage, following in the footsteps of boxer Clarence Hill, the 1976 Men’s heavyweight bronze medallist.
“It feels incredible,” Duffy declared, after the race. “It makes all the injuries, hard times and the tears completely worth it. This last extra year it’s been quite challenging. And definitely I had pressure mounting.
“I am so thrilled I could execute. I achieved my dream of winning a gold medal, but also winning Bermuda’s first gold medal. It’s bigger than me and that’s a really cool moment.”
Duffy returned a time of one hour, 55 minutes and 36 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, the silver medallist at 1:56:50. American Katie Zaferes secured bronze in 1:57:03.
Duffy was in sixth spot at the end of the 1.5-kilometre swim.
“I felt really good today. It was pretty much like almost the perfect race for me. I had a great swim, and then I saw who I came out with and just knew we could ride together quite a lot. I felt pretty confident with them and we work together, but with the rain I was just trying to stay safe, keep fuelling and just get ready for a good run.”
Duffy made solid progress during the 40km ride, and was third by the time she transitioned to the 10km run. The four-time Olympian then surged to the front and seized control. She was careful, though, not to celebrate too early.
“I tried to just keep my composure and not allow my mind to drift to the fact that this was really happening until about the last kilometre of the run. I saw my husband, he’s my coach, on the side of the road, and just gave him a little smile. From there I just sort of allowed all the emotions to come, but I truly don’t think it’ll hit me until a couple of days from now.
“To have time running in the finishing shoot to celebrate and soak it in, it’s just so special.”
Duffy pays her Olympic dues
Duffy has paid her Olympic dues, making the Tokyo 2020 triumph even more special. A non-finisher on debut at the 2008 Beijing Games, she returned to the Olympic stage four years later, but could only manage 45th spot in London. Duffy improved to eighth at the 2016 Rio Games, laying the foundation for her Tokyo 2020 coronation.
At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter was the fastest of six regional swimmers on show in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle heats. Carter finished third in heat six and 22nd overall in 48.66 seconds. The top 16 advanced to the semi-final round.
Swimming in heat five, Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders touched the wall in 49.31 for 30th spot in the 70-man field. Antigua’s Stefano Mitchell and St Lucia’s Jean-Luc Zephir went head-to-head in heat three. Mitchell won the Caribbean sub-race, finishing fourth in 51.64. Zephir, meanwhile, clocked 51.94 for seventh spot. Overall, Mitchell was 51st and Zephir 54th.
Grenadian Delron Felix clocked 52.99 seconds for 58th spot overall. And Guyanese police constable Andrew Fowler produced a 55.23 swim to finish fourth in heat one and 67th overall.
After the race, Fowler said he lacked competition opportunities in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.
“I was looking for a 51, but I only had two races since 2019. This was my third race. I didn’t get enough races.”
Given the circumstances, Fowler was satisfied with his performance.
“I always dreamed about being in the Olympics. I’m proud of myself, my coaches back home and my coaches in the USA. I did my best. I’m really proud.
“I’m going home to take a break and train for the World Champs,” Fowler continued. “I’m hoping to qualify in the 100 free.”
Dominican Republic’s Josue Dominguez and Bahamian Izaak Bastian finished third and fifth, respectively, in the first of five Men’s 200m Breaststroke heats. Dominguez clocked two minutes, 17.34 seconds for 34th spot overall, while Bastian was 36th at 2:17.40. The 16 fastest men progressed to the semis.
Luc Chevrier enjoyed the best result among Caribbean sailors, yesterday. In race six of the Men’s laser class event, he finished 14th, one spot ahead of T&T’s Andrew Lewis. Chevrier ended the day in 31st spot on the leader board with a net score of 143, while Lewis was 30th with a score of 124.
In the Women’s laser radial event, St Lucia’s Stephanie Devaux Lovell was 29th overall after six races, while Antigua and Barbuda’s Jalese Gordon was 44th.