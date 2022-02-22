‘Queen Quanda’ among top intercepts

HER CELTIC DRAGONS team might be struggling but Shaquanda Greene-Noel is already making a name for herself in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.
Defender Greene-Noel is having a first season as a professional in the English League, alongside her Trinidad and Tobago team-mate Jameela Mc Carthy, who plays for the high-flying Saracens Mavericks.
Wales-based Celtic Dragons are without a point and bottom of the league table after four matches. However, Green-Noel has stood out. Nicknamed “Queen Quanda” by team-mates, Greene-Noel has distinguished herself at the defensive end and is fifth among payers making the most intercepts for the season. She has ten intercepts and trails Team Bath’s Sasha Pavelin, who has a league-high 17.
At the top end of the table, McCarthy’s club Saracens Mavericks remain unbeaten in the Super League after securing a 62-52 win over Severn Stars on Sunday afternoon.
Mavericks have 12 points and are joint leaders with the also unbeaten Manchester Thunder. McCarthy has started once and played as back-up goalkeeper for two matches, but was not in the squad for her club’s latest victory.
Severn Stars hosted Saracens Mavericks on Sunday, February 20 in their first home game of the season and were able to welcome back fans for the first time in 23 months.
The Mavericks led 18-10 in the first quarter after some clinical shooting from the league’s top scorer Ine-Mari Venter. The gap began to increase between the two sides heading into half-time as the Mavericks took a 35-21 lead into the break.
Both teams continued to battle but it was the Stars who fell to defeat after the Mavericks withstood all pressure to claim a 62-52 victory.